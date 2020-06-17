Body Cams For St. Louis Police Move Forward, Budget Gap Grows

Police in St. Louis will soon be equipped with body and dashboard cameras.

Mayor Lyda Krewson, Comptroller Darlene Green and Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed voted Wednesday to approve a five-year, $5.7 million contract with Georgia-based Utility Associates. The contract includes the equipment, technological support, and updates to officer uniforms to accommodate the cameras.

“It is a large expense, but it is something I feel like, and I think you all agree, is a very necessary expense,” Krewson said.

Reed, who has been lobbying for body cameras since 2014, was elated to finally take a vote.

“We need to find ways to heal the divide that exists between law enforcement and the community,” he said. “Body cameras have been one of those things that have at least helped a little across the country.”

The rollout of the 800 body cameras and 200 vehicle cameras will start in July.

Budget update

The coronavirus pandemic is causing a larger than expected gap in next year’s spending plan, which must be approved by July 1.

The best case scenario for the fiscal year 2021 budget was closing a $50 million deficit. That gap has now widened to $67 million, because tax collections are projected to take longer to get back to normal.

So far, the proposal to bridge the difference between revenues and expenditures does not involve laying off of furloughing city employees. But budget director Paul Payne told Krewson, Reed and Green, who collectively make up the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, that such moves could be needed mid-year.

“The continued economic uncertainty is out there,” Payne said Wednesday. And we will be needing to continue to monitor this budget and provide contingency planning.”

Also on Wednesday, the E&A board approved the following key budget amendments:

Transferring $860,000 from the budget for the Medium Security Institution, the jail also known the Workhouse, in north St. Louis to fund another year of a program called Cops and Clinicians, which pairs police with social workers. The

Transferring $2.6 million from the police overtime budget to neighborhood revitalization and workforce development programs. Unspent dollars in those areas had previously been directed to cover the costs of debt payments on the convention center.

