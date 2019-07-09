'BrainWorks' Production Takes Neuroscience Out Of Surgical Room And Onto Theater Stage

When Washington University neurosurgeons Albert Kim and Eric Leuthardt aren’t teaching, researching or performing surgery, they often think of creative ways to get information about the brain and its complexities to the masses, such as co-hosting their “Brain Coffee” podcast.

Another one of their endeavors is putting together a live theater experience showcasing the wonders of the brain. “BrainWorks” dramatizes real-life neurological cases to help explain the science behind brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, brain tumors and strokes.

The production is a collaboration between the Washington University School of Medicine, Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the Nine Network of Public Media. This year’s performances will be July 19, 20 and 21 at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts on Webster University’s campus.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl talked with Drs. Leuthardt and Kim about what production entails, particularities about the brain that explain how movies like “Toy Story 4” can make adults cry and more.

Listen to the full discussion:

What: BrainWorks: The Theatre of Neuroscience

When: Various times July 19, 20 and 21, 2019

Where: Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts (130 Edgar Rd, Webster Groves, MO 63119)

