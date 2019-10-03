A British Niece's Inquiry Into The Life Of St. Louis Philanthropist Mary Ranken Jordan

Growing up in Great Britain, Susan Walker heard bits and pieces about her great-aunt Mary Ranken Jordan, who had immigrated to the U.S. from Northern Ireland in the late 19th century. But several years ago she became determined to learn more about this distinguished yet mysterious relative.

She knew of her lasting impact in St. Louis, and now Walker’s research into Jordan’s life and legacy has her traveling overseas herself to the Gateway City.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske talked with Walker about the children’s hospital Jordan founded in 1941, what she’s learning through her research — and about what she’s still hoping to discover about her great-aunt from others.

Listen to the conversation, and email Walker if you have information about the life and legacy of Mary Ranken Jordan that could help inform her biographical project.

Producer's note: The Mary Ranken Jordan and Ettie A. Jordan Charitable Foundation provides support to St. Louis Public Radio. The decision to produce this segment was not influenced by that support.

