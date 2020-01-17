 As Campaign To Close The Workhouse Gains Support, Krewson Considers 'Repurposing' St. Louis Jail | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

As Campaign To Close The Workhouse Gains Support, Krewson Considers 'Repurposing' St. Louis Jail

By & 28 minutes ago
  • Activists with the Close the Workhouse campaign call on Mayor Lyda Krewson to close down the jail as she arrives for a segment on St. Louis on the Air.
    Activists with the Close the Workhouse campaign call on Mayor Lyda Krewson to close down the jail as she arrives for a segment on St. Louis on the Air.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

What started out as a viral video exposing the poor conditions detainees were facing inside St. Louis’ Medium Security Institution — also known as the Workhouse — has turned into a three-year-long effort to shut it down. In 2017, activists and civil rights organizations Action St. Louis, ArchCity Defenders and Bail Project St. Louis began pursuing calls to action to close it. 

The facility largely houses people who have yet to be convicted of any crime and cannot afford bail. Conditions inside have reportedly included black mold, dangerously hot and cold temperatures, moldy food and “rats as big as cats.” 

The city has since invested in renovating the facility, but this week, the Close the Workhouse campaign announced its relaunch with a newly updated report. And now, it has a new ally.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske talked to one of the campaign’s co-founders, Kayla Reed. They were joined by Mary Pat Carl, the lead homicide attorney under former Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce and a challenger to current Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in August’s Democratic primary. Gardner is among elected officials who had previously pledged their support to the campaign.

Read more: What’s the Workhouse? Here’s what you need to know about St. Louis’ Medium Security Institution

“I think it’s necessary,” Carl said Friday. “I think you can still want to hold people accountable and look at the situation and say, ‘We can do better.’”

Reed reiterated that the conditions of the Workhouse are just a portion of why the group wants the facility shut down. 

“Beyond the conditions, we need to have a conversation about how we do pre-trial in this city, and if we did it properly, this facility wouldn’t be needed at all,” she explained. 

Following the segment with Reed and Carl, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson told Fenske that she had spoken to her cabinet about finding ways to repurpose the Workhouse.

But she did not endorse the campaign’s plan to close it by the end of 2020.

“We’re almost there now — we’ve got 232 people at MSI,” Krewson said. “We’re not there yet, but we’ve worked very hard.”

Pressed by Fenske, Krewson said she was committed to eventually closing the Workhouse, but, “I want to make sure that we can detain the people who need to be detained.”

During the segment, a detainee from the workhouse called in to St. Louis on the Air. Jacob Joseph Horton said he’s been in and out of the MSI about 13 times over the past four years. 

“Though [the city has] invested a lot of money into this institution, it's all been wasted because the institution is in such disrepair that it really isn't livable anymore,” Horton said. 

“And we're not having access to the type of mental health services and medical services that we need. We don't have access to the public defender system as we should because they're backlogged with all their caseloads there. The entire system needs an overhaul.”

 

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex HeuerEmily WoodburyEvie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr, and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Close the Workhouse
STLPR Talk Shows
Kayla Reed
Mary Pat Carl
Lyda Krewson
Medium Security Institution
Top Stories

Related Content

Activists Unveil Plan To Close St. Louis’ Workhouse Jail

By Jan 14, 2020
Inez Bordeaux, an organizer with Close the Workhouse, present's the group's new report during a press conference at City Hall on Jan. 14, 2020.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Four activist groups say they have found a way to close the St. Louis jail known as the Workhouse by the end of this year.

The Close the Workhouse campaign unveiled its plan on Tuesday. The groups behind it say their research shows all of the people accused of state crimes could be held safely at the downtown Criminal Justice Center.

What’s the Workhouse? Here’s what you need to know about St. Louis’ Medium Security Institution

By Durrie Bouscaren Jul 26, 2017
People inside the Workhouse look out as protesters face off with St. Louis police officers. July 21, 2017.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis’ Medium Security Institution, also known as the Workhouse, has been the target of protests and lawsuits for years, including for its lack of air conditioning during the recent record-breaking heat.

While the city brought in temporary air conditioning units Monday, providing what city engineers said would be the ability to “sustain a temperature of 78 degrees inside the dorms,” the events sparked several questions. Here are some important facts about the Workhouse and the regulations it must adhere to.