 Car Sales Tax Legislation Passes, Governor Parson To Sign | St. Louis Public Radio

Car Sales Tax Legislation Passes, Governor Parson To Sign

By 33 minutes ago
  • Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the Kehlenbrink talk to media after the General Assembly passed the multiple vehicle sales tax legislation on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2019.
    Gov. Mike Parson applauded the General Assembly for passing legislation that allows residents to trade in multiple vehicles to reduce sales tax when buying a newer model. To his right is the Kehlenbrink family, whose efforts led to the measure.
    Jaclyn Driscoll | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri lawmakers on Friday passed the multiple-vehicle sales tax legislation that Gov. Mike Parson called a special legislative session for. 

Parson received criticism from Democratic legislators for not adding gun violence to the agenda, but he has repeatedly said that contentious and controversial issues are better suited for the regular session. 

“Let me be clear: This doesn’t match the violent crime situations we're having in this state,” said Parson. “This is just a matter of fact, is the right thing to do, by passing this law to help everyday citizens out there.”

The proposal will allow residents to trade in multiple vehicles to reduce their sales tax when buying a newer car. Parson decided to call a special session, to run concurrently with the state’s annual veto session, to clarify the law after a state Supreme Court decision in June

“The first opportunity I had to fix it was veto session, and I felt like I could,” he said. “If I hadn’t of done it then and waited (for) the first of the year, there would have been thousands upon thousands of people who would have lost their hard-earned money in the process of this.” 

This has been an unresolved issue in Missouri for years, and it was the Kehlenbrink family who eventually got their denial taken all the way to the state Supreme Court for clarification. The family’s son, Scott, is an attorney. He said when his dad, David, received a denial for his sales tax refund after trading in four vehicles in 2017, he wanted to make sure his parents received a tax savings.

“What’s right is right, and that’s what started this whole endeavor,” said Scott Kehlenbrink. “It really started on the table at Thanksgiving when my dad showed me the denial from the Department of Revenue.” 

David Kehlenbrink said it was “unbelievable” to be standing next to the governor at a press conference on Friday after the legislation passed the General Assembly.

“I didn’t expect it to blow up like this,” he said. “I was just trying to do the right thing. Everybody pays taxes on vehicles and other items when they buy them, and they should get a credit when they already paid a tax.” 

Earlier in the week, Parson met with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and law enforcement officials to address the city’s gun violence issue. A full plan is expected to be released next week, but Parson said it will mainly consists of more “boots on the ground,” or increasing law enforcement presence. 

Follow Jaclyn Driscoll on Twitter: @DriscollNPR.

Send your feedback to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Mike Parson
Special Session
Missouri Supreme Court
car sales tax
Top Stories

Related Content

Politically Speaking: What Happened — And What Didn’t Happen — During The 2019 Special Session

By & & Crystal Thomas 3 hours ago
House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, speaks with reporters on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, about the special session on a vehicle sales tax measure.
Tim Bommel I House Communications

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jaclyn Driscoll and the Kansas City Star’s Crystal Thomas review this past week’s special session.

Gov. Mike Parson wanted lawmakers to deal with a vehicle sales tax technicality as they gathered for the veto session. Legislators ended up following through on that request without much trouble.

Parson Says Plan To Fight Violence Will Be Ready In 10 Days; Still No Special Session On Guns

By & Sep 10, 2019
Parson with Krewson addressing gun violence in St. Louis on Sept. 10, 2019.
Rachel Lippman | St. Louis Public Radio

Democratic lawmakers in Jefferson City again demanded Tuesday that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson expand a special session to include discussions of gun violence, with the governor saying it will take about 10 days to work out a plan to address the issue. 

Parson spent part of the day at St. Louis City Hall, meeting with Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, as well as representatives from federal, state and local law enforcement.

Democrats Will Push Gun Violence, Medicaid Issues During Special Legislative Session

By Sep 8, 2019
Rep. Crystal Quade was a supporter of a plan to fund in-home care for low-income elderly Missourians.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Legislators are headed back to Jefferson City on Monday to fix a car sales tax technicality raised by a Missouri Supreme Court decision in June, but Democrats will be working to put more items on the agenda. 

The recent spike in gun violence, particularly in St. Louis and Kansas City, needs immediate attention, said state Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield. As the minority party’s leader, she said Democrats plan to bring up the issue on the floor as well as try to file stricter gun control legislation. 