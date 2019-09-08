 The Career Of Brad Mehldau | St. Louis Public Radio

The Career Of Brad Mehldau

Jazz Unlimited for September 8, 2019, presents “The Career Bred Mehladau.”  One of today’s major piano players, Brad Mehldau, was born in Jacksonville in 1970 and was recording by 1991.  Over his career, he has recorded with a variety of artists and is also interested in nineteenth century German Romanticism, and electronic music.  We will hear him with his own trios, Joshua Redman, Warren Wolf, Lee Konitz & Charlie Haden, Pat Metheny, Chris Potter, Jimmy Cobb, Dayna Stephens, Charles Lloyd, Michael Brecker and Wayne Shorter.

The Slide Show has my phoographs of Some of the artists heard on tonight's show.

Here is Joshua Redman (ts) and Brad Mehldau (p) playing Sonny Rollins' "Oleo" in Vienna in 2010.

Brad Mehldau
Joshua Redman
Charles Lloyd
Warren Wolf
Michael Brecker

