Jazz Unlimited for June 9, 2019, will present “The Career of Chris Potter.” Downbeat Award winner Chris Potter was born in Chicago, but was raised in South Carolina. He was a professional musician by the age of 13 and after completing his schooling at the New school and Manhattan School of Music, began playing with Red Rodney. A very in-demand player who plays all the reed instruments, Potter has worked and recorded with a wide range of musicians, including Patricia Barber, Kenny Werner, the Mingus Big Band, the Dave Holland Quintet and Big Band, Urbie Green, Rene Marie, Dave Douglas, Scott Colley and Paul Motian as well as his own groups, the Chris Potter Underground and Underground Orchestra.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

The video is of Chris Potter (ts) Johnathan Lovett (keys) Dustin Retzlaff (b) and Jay Ware (d) playing "Donna Lee" at the 2018 Cola Jazz Festival in Charleston S.C.