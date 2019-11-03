 The Career Of George Duvivier | St. Louis Public Radio
The Career Of George Duvivier

Jazz Unlimited for November 3, 2019 presents “The Music of George Duvivier.”  Born in New York in 1920, Duvivier was initially a violinist and became the assistant concertmaster of the Central Manhattan Symphony by the age of 16.  He then studied bass and after service in World War II began his jazz career with Jimmie Lunceford and Cy Oliver.  Duvivier was mainly a studio musician who worked with everybody in and out of jazz until his death in 1985.  From his 849 jazz recordings, we will hear him with Hank Jones, Stan Getz, Tadd Dameron, Etta Jones, Benny Goodman, Buddy Tate, Lester Young, Coleman Hawkins, Shelly Manne, Billie Holiday, Thad Jones, George Russell, Johnny Smith, “Lockjaw Davis, Arnett Cobb, Tubby Hayes, Mark Murphy, Dizzy Gillespie, Illinois Jacquet, Mark Murphy, Bud Powell, Herbie Nichols, Oliver Nelson, “Cleanhead” Vinson and Eric Dolphy.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

The video is from 1984 in Mobile, AL with George Duvivier (b), Johnny Smith (g) and Alan Dawson (d) playing "Blues for Harry Carney."

George Duvivier
Stan Getz
Billie Holiday
Dizzy Gillespie
Bud Powell

