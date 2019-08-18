Jazz Unlimited for August 18, 2019, presents “The Career of Illinois Jacquet.” Born in the New Orleans area but raised in Houston, Illinois Jacquet was one of the first honking and screeching tenor sax players. He had a long career as a galvanizing soloist starting with his famous solo on “Flying Home” as a member of the Lionel Hampton band. In addition to Hamp, Jacquet will be heard with Count Basie, Lester Young, Johnny Hartman, Jazz at the Philharmonic, the Newport Jazz Festival All-Stars, the Lincoln Center Jazz Band, a Norman Granz Jam Session, his own big bands and small groups as well as having some of his compositions played by Arnett Cobb & Red Garland, Ella Fitzgerald, Tommy Flanagan & Hank Jones, Leo Parker and Ray Brown.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

This is a video of the llinois Jacquet Big Band Live in Burghausen, Germany, 1996, featuring Joey Cavaseno (as) Brian Sledge (tp), Mike Grey (tb), Rodney Lancaster, (tb), Jon Mark McGowan (tpt) Eli Yamin (p).