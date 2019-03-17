 The Career Of Paul Chambers | St. Louis Public Radio
Jazz Unlimited

The Career Of Paul Chambers

By 7 minutes ago

Jazz Unlimited for March 17, 2019will be “The Career of Paul Chambers.”   In his short career, bassist Paul Chambers was known for his accurate intonation, time keeping and imaginative and sometimes bowed bass solos.  In addition to long stints with Miles Davis and Wynton Kelly Trio, Chambers was in great demand during his lifetime.  This week’s show will also present him with Bill Evans, the Quincy Jones Orchestra, Sonny Clark, Hank Mobley, Wes Montgomery, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Abbey Lincoln, King Pleasure, the Gil Evans Orchestra and Joe Henderson.

The Slide Show has my photos of some of the artists heard on this snow.

This video has "On Green Dolphin Street" played by John Coltrane (ts) Wynton Kelly (p) Paul Chambers (b) and Jimmy Cobb (d) in 1961.  Note Chambers' bowed bass solo.

Paul Chambers
Miles Davis
John Coltrane
Wes Montgomery
Sonny Rollins

