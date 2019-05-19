 The Career Of Stan Getz | St. Louis Public Radio
The Career Of Stan Getz

May 19, 2019

Jazz Unlimited for May 19, 2019 will present “The Career of Stan Getz.”  Known as “The Sound,” tenor saxophonist Stan Getz was a popular figure in jazz because of his lyrical style.  John Coltrane said of him, “All of would sound like him if we could.”  We will hear Getz in a variety of musical contexts, ranging from big bands to bossa-nova and with a wide variety of musicians.  He will be heard with his own groups, Woody Herman, Ella Fitzgerald, Shorty Rogers & Kai Winding, Cal Tjader, Johnny Smith, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Bob Brookmeyer, Gary Burton, Herbie Hancock, Herb Ellis, Count Basie, Dizzy Gillespie, the Russell Garcia Orchestra, Al Haig, Roy Eldridge, Coleman Hawkins & Don Byas, Teddy Wilson, Oscar Peterson, Chick Corea, and Kenny Barron.  Vocalese versions of two of his solos will be sung by Kurt Elling ad King Pleasure while John Coltrane will play his composition “Dear Old Stockholm.”

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicianns heard on this show.

The Audio Archive of this show will be available until the morning of May 27, 2019.

This rare video is with Stan Getz and John Coltrane (ts) Oscar Peterson (p) Paul Chambers (b) and Jimmy Cobb (d) recorded in Germany in 1960

