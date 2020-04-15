Celebrate Public Radio Music Day

On Thursday, April 16, St. Louis Public Radio and hundreds of other public radio stations across the country are celebrating the inaugural Public Radio Music Day to draw attention to the vital role noncommercial stations play in sharing music and the stories of musicians freely with the public.

As part of the festivities, St. Louis Public Radio is proud to present a special concert on Facebook Live, Thursday at 7 p.m., with performances by local musicians Tonina, Beth Bombara, Adult Fur, and Syna So Pro. You can watch live or view the archived performance later on our Facebook page.

Tonia, Bombara, and three other local musicians recently spoke with St. Louis on the Air host Sarah Fenske about how the pandemic is affecting their livelihoods and how they’re using their talent to help people connect remotely and cope with social distancing. You can support local musicians in these efforts through the St. Louis Arts and Music Fund.

Another way to experience Public Radio Music Day is to explore our curated playlists to learn about St. Louis music, past and present; hear past STL Tiny Desk contestants; and listen to song favorites from our staff. You can stream those playlists via St. Louis Public Radio’s Spotify page.

While we’re best known for national news from NPR and our local newsroom, St. Louis Public Radio also has two streaming services devoted entirely to music, available online or on HD radio: Jazz KWMU-2 and Classical KWMU-3. You’ll also hear classical music on 90.7 KWMU-1 on Saturday nights, including our partnership with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. And you can explore our arts podcast Cut & Paste any time to learn about the St. Louis arts and music scene.