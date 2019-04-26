CHARIS Women’s Choir Talks Inclusivity, Community Collaboration Ahead Of Spring Concert

CHARIS – The St. Louis Women’s Chorus prides itself on the diversity of its membership and repertoire. Led by Stuart Chapman Hill, the choir specializes in choral music for and about women and the LGBTQ+ community.

The group’s upcoming concerts Friday and Saturday, “Cruisin' the Mighty Mississippi,” will take listeners “on a journey along the waters of America’s iconic river, with songs that celebrate the thrill of travel, the renewal of being on the water, and the landmark musical cities on the river’s winding path.”

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jonathan Ahl sat down with artistic director Hill and members Wendy Bell and Emma Young to discuss their spring season, community involvement and collaborations with other choruses and community arts and social services organizations.

Listen to the full discussion:

Related Event

What: CHARIS' Spring Concert: "Cruisin' the Mighty Mississippi"

When: 8 p.m. Friday , April 26, 2019 and 8 p.m. Saturday , April 27, 2019

Where: Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112)

