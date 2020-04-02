 On Chess: 2020 FIDE Candidates Tournament Halted Midway Due to COVID-19 | St. Louis Public Radio

On Chess: 2020 FIDE Candidates Tournament Halted Midway Due to COVID-19

By Eric Rosen | St. Louis Chess Club 25 minutes ago
  • Grandmasters Ian Nepomniachtchi (left) and Alexander Grischuk avoid the traditional handshake with the elbow bump before the FIDE Candidates Tournament was halted on March 26, 2020.
    Grandmasters Ian Nepomniachtchi (left) and Alexander Grischuk avoid the traditional handshake with the elbow bump before the FIDE Candidates Tournament was halted.
    Lennart Ootes | FIDE

On March 17, the 2020 FIDE Candidates kicked off in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in somewhat controversial fashion.

At a time where most major sporting events were canceled due to growing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chess tournament was very possibly the biggest sporting event in the world taking place. The eight-player, 14-round tournament was to determine the next challenger to world champion Magnus Carlsen.

Fast forward just over a week later. The tournament was in full swing. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France had just defeated Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia in a thrilling round-seven battle. As a result, the two grandmasters led the field with 4.5/7 points.

Then on March 26, the tournament was abruptly put on pause. The Russian Federation announced firm restrictions on air travel to be effective March 27. In an official statement, the world governing body of chess explained, “FIDE can not continue the tournament without guarantees for the players' and officials' safe and timely return home.”

Instead of proceeding with round eight, the players were sent packing. FIDE scrambled to find flights for the players to ensure no one would be trapped in Russia. Thankfully, they were able to do so successfully.

Controversy, precautions

For weeks before the event started, there was controversy surrounding whether or not the Candidates should take place.

In an effort to minimize concerns, FIDE took many precautions to ensure the health of the players. No live spectators were allowed in the playing hall (apart from a couple of arbiters and photographers). Hand sanitizer and face masks were abundantly accessible for the players and staff. All competitors were subject to two daily health checks in which they were screened for any symptoms of illness. Additionally, some players refused to shake hands while others opted for the less germ-transmitting elbow bump.

It was difficult to ignore the fact that many aspects of the tournament were atypical. Some players complained about the overall conditions and atmosphere.

After the fifth round, grandmaster Alexander Grischuk expressed his feelings:

“My form is terrible. I don’t want to play at all with this situation. In the beginning, I did not have a clear opinion, but after several days, I have a clear opinion that this tournament should be stopped. The whole atmosphere is very hostile ... I don’t want to play. I don’t want to be here.”

One could only imagine how the players were supposed to devote their entire focus and energy to chess while much of the world was in a state of lockdown.

In an interview with chess.com, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich admitted that FIDE was put in a difficult situation.

“It was a hard decision to start the tournament, and it was a hard decision to stop it,” he said.

To add another layer to FIDE’s already difficult predicament, grandmaster Teimour Radjabov dropped out of the Candidates just 10 days before the start, citing his concerns for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given that the tournament was postponed as a result of the pandemic, it’s unclear if some reparations should be made for Radjabov’s situation. With the complicated nature of contracts and legal issues, this could very well be something that the lawyers will decide.

As we look at the road ahead, there are currently many more questions than answers. It could very well take many months until it becomes clear how the Candidates will resolve.

You can still enjoy chess

With the cancellation of all major in-person chess in the foreseeable future, chess fans can still be grateful that there are many ways to enjoy our past time in the digital age.

I encourage readers to take advantage of chess platforms like chess.com, lichess, Chess24 and uschesschamps.com along with the plethora of high-quality video content across Twitch and YouTube. This includes the St. Louis Chess Club’s YouTube and Twitch channels, which continue to provide the club's weekly classes and lectures along with additional chess programming online for free.

One hopes it won’t be too long until the global chess community can return to over-the-board events and enjoy the high-quality games from the world’s best.

Eric Rosen is an international master and a Webster University graduate with a B.A. in Interactive Digital Media. Originally from Skokie, Illinois, Eric now lives in St. Louis and works many jobs relating to chess. He is a member of the St. Louis Chess Club, a partner of St. Louis Public Radio.

Send comments and questions about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
FIDE Candidates
On Chess
Chess
St. Louis Chess Club
Top Stories

Related Content

On Chess: FIDE Candidates 2020 Tournament Underway Through April 4

By Eric Rosen | St. Louis Chess Club Mar 19, 2020
World #2 Fabiano Caruana is the top seed in the 2020 FIDE Candidates.
Eric Rosen | St. Louis Chess Club

Despite the recent cancellation of countless chess tournaments around the world due to coronavirus, one of the most important competitions of the year is currently underway.

The 2020 FIDE Candidates tournament kicked off in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on Tuesday and will determine the next challenger for the World Championship. 

On Chess: Humpy Koneru Is Crowned Champion In A Tightly Contested Second Edition Of The Cairns Cup

By Eric Rosen | St. Louis Chess Club Feb 20, 2020
2020 Cairns Cup winner Humpy Koneru with St. Louis Chess Club co-founders, Rex Sinquefield and Jeanne (Cairns) Sinquefield.
Crystal Fuller | St. Louis Chess Club

For the second year in a row, the St. Louis Chess Club hosted the Cairns Cup, which featured 10 of the best female chess players in the world.

The tournament marks the strongest-ever all-female event to be held on American soil. Over the course of nine rounds, the elite field battled in an all-play-all format for a whopping prize fund of $180,000. The games played throughout the event were highly combative and produced many notable storylines.

On Chess: Classy Game Or Cutthroat Competition?

By Caleb Denby | St. Louis Chess Club Mar 26, 2020
World champion and Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen playing in the 2019 Sinquefield Cup.
Austin Fuller | St. Louis Chess Club

Among the general public, chess has a reputation for being more refined and classy than other sports.

This seemingly positive reputation actually has a negative effect on chess. It leaves people with the impression that chess is too boring and sophisticated for the average person to enjoy.