 On Chess: Ding Liren Of China Upsets World Champion Magnus Carlsen Of Norway In Sinquefield Cup | St. Louis Public Radio

On Chess: Ding Liren Of China Upsets World Champion Magnus Carlsen Of Norway In Sinquefield Cup

By Tatev Abrahamyan 4 minutes ago

The 2019 Sinquefield Cup came to an exciting conclusion on Aug. 29, in a tiebreak match between Ding Liren and Magnus Carlsen.

The day kicked off with two rapid games, both of which concluded in draws. In the first game, the world champion had to resort to passive defense to save the half-point with the white pieces, then went on to draw comfortably with the black pieces.

Ding Liren of China upset the favorites to win the top prize at the 2019 Sinquefield Cup.
Credit St. Louis Chess Club

From there, the match moved on to blitz, the fastest time control in chess. In the first thrilling game, Ding outplayed his opponent but was having difficulty putting in the finishing touch to get the full point. With seconds left on the clock, after just one second hesitation, Carlsen ran out of time, thus conceding the game.

This result meant that he was in a must-win situation to keep the match going. The spectacular second blitz game is how the tournament will be remembered, as Ding delivered the final blow with lightning-fast speed, stunning his opponent.

The final position was so picturesque that even the world champion couldn’t help but smile upon resignation. Ding earns $82,500 and 16 Grand Chess Tour points for his efforts. He is now in second place in overall GCT standings and has almost certainly punched his ticket to London.

The results of the 2019 Sinquefield Cup.
Credit St. Louis Chess Club

The Sinquefield Cup was the last classical tournament of the season on the GCT. The tour concludes in November with rapid & blitz tournaments in Bucharest, Romania, and Kolkata, India, before the top four players in the standings play in the finals at the London Chess Classic at the end of the year.

World champion Carlsen maintains a commanding lead on the GCT, but the next eight players are all within fighting distance for the final three spots for the London final. November’s two rapid & blitz tournaments will decide the top four qualifiers, and there are many players who will be fighting for every point available.

All of the GCT events will be broadcast from the Saint Louis Chess Club and can be viewed on Grandchesstour.org.

Even after his defeat in the 2019 Sinquefield Cup, Magnus Carlsen remains at the top of the Grand Chess Tour standings.
Credit St. Louis Chess Club

Tatev Abrahamyan is an Armenian-born American chess player who holds the title of woman grandmaster.

Tags: 
On Chess
Sinquefield Cup
Grand Chess Tour
Magnus Carlsen
Ding Liren
Top Stories

Related Content

On Chess: Draws Dominate Sinquefield Cup As Players Search For Decisive Results

By Tatev Abrahamyan Aug 22, 2019
As of Aug. 21, 2019, Fabiano Caruana of St. Louis was the leading the field of contenders in the Sinquefield Cup held at the St. Louis Chess Club.
St. Louis Chess Club

There was finally a shake-up in the standings Wednesday as Fabiano Caruana defeated Levon Aronian.

The American joins Viswanathan Anand in the lead as the rest of the games were drawn. Caruana’s win is the second decisive result in the first four rounds. 

On Chess: First Stop Of Grand Chess Tour Brings World Champion Fifth Major Win In 2019

By Tatev Abrahamyan May 16, 2019

The 2019 Grand Chess Tour (GCT) kicked off in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The best chess players from all over the world assembled in the coastal city to fight for a $150,000 prize fund and GCT points. The most brilliant minds in the game battled it out in nine rapid and 18 blitz games to determine the winner of the prestigious event.

On Chess: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave Battens Down The Hatches To Win The Paris Rapid & Blitz Tournament

By Josh Friedel Aug 8, 2019
Maxime Vachier-Lagrave holding his trophy after he won the Paris Rapid and Blitz Tournament in 2019.
Lennart Ootes | St. Louis Chess Club

Chess players can picture a tournament victory 1,000 times in their head. One can prepare, have a clear idea of what you want to accomplish, and show up to the event ready as you can possibly be.

Once the first move is played, however, those plans often get thrown out the window. 