Cities Drained By 2019 Flood Struggle To Respond To Coronavirus Pandemic

By 59 minutes ago
  • May 29, 2019 Workers shore up a temporary levee across Main Street in Grafton. The river had reached 32 feet, on its way to a projected crest of 36.3 feet, which would be the second highest on record and less than two feet below the record set in 1993.
    Mississippi River cities like Grafton, Illinois, that are still recovering from the long flood of 2019 are taking a huge financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
    Brent Jones | St. Louis Public Radio

Mississippi River communities drained by the long flood of 2019 are facing more financial strain from the coronavirus pandemic. 

Kimmswick, Grafton and other cities along the river are in debt from spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on sandbags, raising levees and other flood-fighting efforts. As businesses close and tourism plummets due to the pandemic, the economies of flood-prone communities are taking a huge blow.

Federal agencies plan to provide financial relief to communities suffering from the coronavirus. But Grafton is still waiting for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse it for costs from the flood of 2019, Mayor Rick Eberlin said. 

“The effects of last year’s flooding was bad,” Eberlin said. “But COVID-19 and what that’s done to our community ... we were down, and we’ve been stomped and kicked and kicked some more.”

FEMA approved the city’s request for more than $300,000 to help cover flood-fighting expenses but has not yet sent the city those funds, Eberlin said. Grafton also has spent more than $5 million repairing parking lots, raising roads and on other work to address flood damages. FEMA last fall denied financial assistance to Illinois residents and businesses impacted by the 2019 flood. 

Kimmswick, a small city in Jefferson County, suffered major damage last year. It also canceled its Strawberry Festival, which draws about 75,000 people every year. Mayor Phil Stang had requested more than $100,000 from FEMA to reimburse the city’s flood-fighting costs, but the request was denied. 

Now, he worries about having enough masks, gloves and protective equipment for law enforcement. 

“We’ve been squeezing the living daylights out of the money we have,” Stang said. 

The National Weather Service predicts that some areas, like Grafton, are likely to experience moderate flooding in the coming weeks. Moderate flooding can cause some property damage and require evacuations. 

Cities along the Mississippi River don’t have enough personal protective equipment — masks, gloves and other supplies — to respond to flooding and the pandemic, said Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of the Mississippi Rivers and Towns Initiative. There are also not many places for families to go if they need to evacuate. 

Communities will also have to change the way they fight floods to limit exposure to the virus, he said. 

“It’s virtually impossible to build a temporary sandbag wall or diversion and practice social distancing. So in order to do that, you have to have PPE for everybody,” Wellenkamp said. 

Kimmswick and other Mississippi River communities are soliciting donations for protective equipment through Mask Match. 

Follow Eli on Twitter: @StoriesByEli

Latest Forecast Predicts Only 'Moderate' Flooding In St. Louis Region This Spring

By Kayla Drake Mar 25, 2020
Fishermen who have left their vehicles on Route B to boat out to deeper waters will find the Missouri River has covered the roadway in St. Charles County, Missouri on April 2, 2019. The Missouri River is expected to crest in St. Charles as a minor flood
Bill Greenblatt | UPI

This spring, the National Weather Service is predicting moderate, not major, flooding.

Every two weeks, a new flooding outlook is published, which takes into account water levels, soil moisture and snow melting. 

St. Louis Corps Of Engineers Plan Would Help Residents Along Meramec River With Floods

By Feb 2, 2020
Some structures on the Eureka High School campus remained mostly below water even as floodwater began to recede Thursday.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has developed a plan to help eight municipalities and three counties along the Meramec River better prepare for floods. 

Agency officials recently released a report recommending numerous strategies that include buying out properties and restoring wetlands in the flood plain for areas that have a high risk of being flooded. Communities along the river have dealt with three record floods since 2015. 

Municipal and county governments will decide in March whether to adopt the corps’ plan. Doing so would help them better inform residents about flood plain development, said Hal Graef, a St. Louis corps program manager. 

As Floodwaters Remain High, Many In St. Louis Wonder If They’ll Reach Flood Of ‘93 Levels

By Jun 7, 2019
Trees along Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard are seen surrounded by rising water on Tuesday as the Mississippi River reaches a near-record height.
File Photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Andrea Mcmanus and her three children had lived in their apartment in Grafton for less than six months before they evacuated to escape the rising Mississippi River floodwaters.

They left on March 22, as the flood overtook Grafton and began rising downstream in St. Louis. The Mississippi has been above flood stage at St. Louis for more than 80 days and last weekend surpassed the 1973 level, the second highest on record.

Many residents, government officials and scientists compare it to the Great Flood of 1993, when the river crested at 49.6 feet, the highest flood on record for the St. Louis region. Some residents worry that it could surpass that height.

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 11 hours ago
Four residents and two workers at a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

7:15 p.m. Thursday, April 9

People who have recovered from COVID-19 can help those who have the disease. The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is collecting plasma donations from people who had the disease to help St. Louis-area hospitals treat patients who’ve become seriously ill from the virus. People who tested positive for the coronavirus and have not had symptoms for at least 28 days are eligible to donate.

The FDA approved Washington University School of Medicine’s application in March to study the effectiveness of plasma transfusion. Antibodies from recovered people have been used previously to treat those who’ve become sick from the Spanish Flu, Ebola virus and SARS. 