 Climate Change Could Decrease The Number Of Bugs In Missouri | St. Louis Public Radio

Climate Change Could Decrease The Number Of Bugs In Missouri

By 2 minutes ago
  • Robert Marquis, a professor emeritus of biology at University of Missouri-St. Louis, looks for caterpillars on oak trees.
    UMSL biologist Robert Marquis and researchers from other universities found that many insects that eat leaves of Missouri oak trees are vulnerable to mid-spring frosts and droughts.
    Jose Fabrara

Many insects that feed on Missouri oak trees could be threatened by climate change, according to a study from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. 

Researchers from UMSL and several other universities looked at more than 250 insect species in Missouri, including leaf-tying caterpillars. Biologists reported in the journal Frontiers that the insects’ populations took major hits after mid-spring frosts and summer droughts, decreasing as much as 95% for some species.

While the study shows that populations were eventually able to recover, it’s possible they may not if climate change makes droughts and spring frost events more frequent, said Robert Marquis, a professor emeritus of biology at UMSL. 

“These kinds of events actually will eventually show a long-term decline of insect populations in Missouri,” Marquis said. 

The study focused on insects that eat the leaves of white oak and black oak trees in Missouri. A cold spell in the spring could hurt caterpillars by disrupting their metabolism and killing off young oak leaves they feed on, according to the report. An analysis of mid-spring frost events between 1991 and 2011 showed that the insects’ populations climbed back up within a couple years. 

Researchers also found that after the summer drought in 2012, it took up to five years for many insect populations at Cuivre River State Park in northeast Missouri to climb back up to normal levels. Scientists could not find some species, such as the slug caterpillar, again at the state park after the drought.

“These were all relatively abundant before the 2012 drought, so it’s surprising that we don’t see them anymore,” Marquis said. “They’re probably still there, but in such low abundance we just don’t see them in our sampling, or it’s possible they have gone extinct locally.” 

More research is needed to determine how climate change will affect insects in Missouri in the coming decades, Marquis said. He plans to study how insect species in southern Missouri have dealt with mid-spring frosts in recent years.

Follow Eli on Twitter: @StoriesByEli

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Insects
Climate Change
University of Missouri-St. Louis
Robert Marquis
Top Stories

Related Content

Climate Change Could Make Missouri A Mosquito Paradise, But Health Experts Warn We Aren’t Ready

By Alex Smith Aug 14, 2019

This year’s catastrophic flooding has created hard times for many people in Midwest, but it’s created a nirvana for mosquitoes.

Kansas City and the surrounding region could potentially become a hotbed for mosquito-borne viruses like West Nile virus in the coming years due to increasing temperatures and more frequent flooding, which are predicted by climate experts.

Report: Climate Change Threatens Dozens of Missouri Birds

By Stephanie Lecci Sep 19, 2014
Dave Inman, Flickr Creative Commons

A recent report finds climate change is threatening dozens of birds that call Missouri home.

The National Audubon Society says more than half of the 588 North American bird species studied over the course of seven years are at risk. About 50 species common to Missouri are identified in the report as being threatened.

Warmer Temperatures Remix These Insects' Love Songs — But Females Still Find Them Sexy

By Aug 28, 2019
Researchers at SLU eavesdropped on treehopper love songs to better understand how climate change might affect mating in this insect species.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

The insects in your backyard are having conversations at this very moment — but you can’t hear most of them.

Many communicate by producing tiny vibrations that travel through plant leaves and stems, like Morse code. 

St. Louis University researchers are studying treehoppers, insects common to Missouri and Illinois, to understand how climate change might affect their mating songs. Based on years of research, they report male treehoppers change their songs depending on temperature, but females still find the new songs attractive. 