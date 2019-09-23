 Co-Founder Of The Luminary To Leave Community-Focused St. Louis Gallery | St. Louis Public Radio

Co-Founder Of The Luminary To Leave Community-Focused St. Louis Gallery

By 1 hour ago
  • Gallery-goers mill about near the piece
    Gallery-goers mill around at the Luminary for the opening of an exhibition by Damon Davis in 2018. Brea Youngblood, one of the gallery's two co-founders, will leave the organization at the end of the year.
    File photo | The Luminary

The Luminary art gallery on Cherokee Street in St. Louis is losing one of its leaders. 

Brea Youngblood, who co-founded the Cherokee Street gallery, is leaving at the end of the year. 

She and then-husband James McAnally founded the Luminary in 2007 and have run it since then, calling themselves co-caretakers. He will continue on as executive director. 

Brea Youngblood will focus on her commercial photography business while looking for new creative projects.
Credit RJ Hartbeck

The two were newlyweds when they founded the gallery. Youngblood said they are no longer a couple. After leaving the gallery, she plans to focus on her commercial photography business and look for other creative projects.

“I’ve always been in creative work all my life, so I have some ideas in my back pocket that I’m letting simmer for a bit to see where they might take me,” she said. “This is more of a personal than a professional shift, in some ways.”

Under McAnally’s leadership, Youngblood said, the gallery will be “in excellent hands.” 

This year has been a time of growth for the Luminary, which re-opened in expanded form in March after the completion of a $500,000 capital campaign and extensive renovations to its Cherokee Street building. Additions include classrooms, apartments for artists-in-residence and a small library intended as a space for community members to congregate. Katherine Simóne Reynolds also joined the leadership team as curator.

Youngblood and McAnally have made community involvement a priority since setting up shop on Cherokee Street. The organization purchased the building that houses the gallery in 2013.

Chandler Branch, executive director of Art St. Louis, described the purchase as “an exemplary move” that demonstrated the gallery founders’ desire to be a part of the community.

“To the extent the Cherokee Street district is gaining a reputation in terms of being a creative hub, they probably are largely to be credited for that,” Branch said. “What James and Brea have done has probably, for the most part, gone under the radar.”

Youngblood said the growth of both the gallery and its surrounding neighborhood have mirrored her personal journey.

“Much of what I’ve done in my early adult life has been learning in public, growing in public, running an institution like this,” she said. “Cherokee has really grown up. It’s grown up a lot, and I’ve grown up with it. The Luminary has grown, and I’ve grown up with it. Both the Luminary and the neighborhood that I’m in, I think I’ve helped shape and been shaped by both of them.”

Jeremy can be found on Twitter @jeremydgoodwin.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Brea Youngblood
Brea McAnally
James McAnally
The Luminary
Top Stories

Related Content

Luminary renovation will expand the gallery's reach into the community

By Dec 7, 2018
The Luminary co-founder James McAnally stands in the gallery's wide-open space. A planned renovation will create smaller gathering areas designed for public use. 11/22/18

The Luminary gallery on Cherokee Street has raised more than 80 percent of the $500,000 it needs to expand both its building and its reach into the community.

When complete, the enhanced facilities and additional programming will boost the Luminary’s presence as a kid-friendly, neighborhood spot where visitors are invited to drop by — and are not expected to buy anything. Its leaders say that is a much-needed feature on Cherokee Street, a bustling commercial area rife with restaurants and shops.

All The Street's A Gallery On Cherokee, As Public Art Show Opens

By Apr 12, 2019
Artist Theodore Kerr mounted a series of paintings addressing the impact of HIV/AIDS on St. Louis's black residents on the outside walls of the Luminary at 2701 Cherokee Street. 4/12/19
The Luminary

The Luminary gallery on Cherokee Street is moving beyond its walls.

Weeks after reopening their gallery space following a $500,000 rehab to the building, its leaders are launching a large exhibition of public art centered on Cherokee Street.

The three-month exhibition, called “Counterpublic,” will feature the work of 37 artists.

They’ll display work that ranges from paintings affixed to building walls with wheatpaste to immersive, sculptural installations.

Damon Davis evokes 'Darker Gods' in expansive show at the Luminary

By Jun 20, 2018
Gallery-goers mill about near the piece "Blake the Great." 6/20/18
File photo | The Luminary

St. Louis-based artist Damon Davis works in many forms, from visual art to hip hop records. His profile has grown steadily in recent years. He's now showing a deeply conceptual, richly realized exhibition at the Luminary, on Cherokee Street, that he calls the culmination of his years of art-making collaborations.

The show, called "Darker Gods in the Garden of the Low-Hanging Heavens," is built around a series of myths and fables Davis wrote, featuring black deities.

The Luminary Receives First National Funding; Eight Others Also Get NEA Grants

By Willis Ryder Arnold Dec 4, 2014
James and Brea McAnally in the work in progress at the new Luminary Center for the Arts.
Nora Ibrahim | St. Louis Public Radio Intern

This fall the National Endowment for the Arts awarded nine St. Louis-based arts organizations a total of $250,000 in grants. But in the visual arts category, only The Luminary Arts Center on Cherokee Street got funding. Thanks to the new NEA grant the space will expand its international artist residency program. Brea McAnally runs the space with her husband, James. They say the award is a national spotlight for the space.

“Primarily we’re just grateful that the organization has been seen and validated on a national level,” said Brea McAnally.