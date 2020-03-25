Combatting Seniors’ Isolation During The COVID-19 Outbreak

Even before the outbreak of COVID-19 forced mass social distancing — keeping friends and family members apart for the sake of their health — many seniors felt isolated, particularly those living in nursing homes and assisted living communities.

For those who were already lonely or isolated, things are likely to get worse in the months ahead, as caregivers find themselves overwhelmed and strained, and as social distancing recommendations continue.

So what are some things friends and family can do, to make sure seniors are not only healthy, but also make sure they avoid falling into despair?

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Marla Berg-Weger, the executive director of St. Louis University’s Geriatric Education Center, shared ways to support seniors at this critical time, without putting them further at risk of contracting COVID-19.

St. Louis resident Regina Stewart also joined the program to talk about her work facilitating group meetings among seniors in her building. The meetings are part of the “Circle of Friends” program, which is a collaboration between Community Health in Partnership and the St. Louis Housing Authority.

Hear the conversation:

