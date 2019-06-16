Jazz Unlimited for June 16, 2019, will present “The Compositions of Antonio Carlos Jobim.” Brazilian composer Antonio Carlos Jobim was the one who brought bossa nova to the international scene in the early sixties. He was much more than a composer of pleasant melodies. Jobim’s compositions will be played and sung by himself & Elis Regina, Stan Getz, Dizzy Gillespie, Joe Henderson, our own Herb Drury, Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Cannonball Adderley, our own Sherry Drake, Paul Desmond, the Great guitars, Kevin Mahogany, Branford Marsalis & Kurt Elling, Elvin Jones, Chet Baker, Stanley Jordan, Luciana Souza, the Trio Da Paz, Tamir Hendelman, Fred Hersch and Archie Shepp.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Here are Elis Regina and Antonio Carlos Jobim Singing "The Waters of March" in Portuguese in 1974.