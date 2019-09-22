The Compositions of Rchard Rodgers

Jazz Unlimited tonight, September 22, 2019, as we present “The Compositions of Richard Rodgers.” Composer Richard Rogers was a Broadway Theater and film composer whose work was mainly associated with lyricists Lorenz Hart and Oscar Hammerstein. His compositions on will be played on this show by Art Blakey, Paul Desmond, Fred Hersch, Antonio Hart, Aretha Franklin, Harold Mabern, Bill Charlap, Kenny Dorham, Andy Bey, Roy Hargrove, Miles Davis, Oscar Peterson, Wynton Kelly, Max Roach, Brad Mehldau, Bill Evans and Steve Davis. Remember that this show is the Fall Member Campaign show. Please come prepared with your support for Jazz Unlimited and St. Louis Public Radio by calling 14-516-4000 or by going to stlpublicradio.org and making your donation

