 Concentrated Outbreaks In Rural Areas Are Fueling Missouri’s Coronavirus Increases | St. Louis Public Radio

Concentrated Outbreaks In Rural Areas Are Fueling Missouri’s Coronavirus Increases

By 52 minutes ago
  • Fort Leonard Wood, taken 7-26-19
    An outbreak of the coronavirus at Fort Leonard Wood earlier this month contributed to the growing number of coronavirus cases in Missouri. Counties with meatplacking plants also saw a spike in cases.
    File photo | Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

Statewide, there were 1,528 new coronavirus cases for the week ending June 19. Thats up 8% over the previous week, and on June 18, new cases topped 300 in one day for the first time since the beginning of May.

Some of the increases are coming from outbreaks in rural areas that are tied to meatpacking plants and Fort Leonard Wood. 

Adair and Sullivan Counties in northern Missouri each have more than 100 cases, while their neighboring counties are in the single digits. 

Amy Baumgarther, CEO of the Northeast Missouri Health Council, said 85% of those cases in those counties are tied to the two meatpacking plants in Kirksville and Milan. “These facilities employ a lot of people, and they work in close proximity to each other. Once one is positive, you start to see a rapid increase in cases,” Baumgartner said.

In McDonald County in southwestern Missouri, there are more than 400 cases largely due to outbreaks at poultry plants run by Tyson Foods and Simmons Foods.

While the outbreaks are center on the plants, they are still a danger to the region, Baumgartner said. 

“Even though you may not know someone who works at one of those locations, you’re still in the community with people from those locations,” she said. “So you want to be sure that you’re being safe and they’re being safe.”

Pulaski County in south central Missouri is home to Fort Leonard Wood, a large military installation. That county has more than 100 cases, 10 times the number of its neighbors.

Seventy of them came in at once earlier this month, when an infantry battalion saw an outbreak. Maj. Gen. Donna Martin, commander at Fort Leonard Wood, said the installation was prepared.

“Due to the aggressive mitigation strategies in place, the number of infected and exposed individuals has been minimized to the greatest extent possible and contained within one training unit,” Martin said.

Fort Leonard Wood is restricting access to only authorized personnel, and putting basic training graduation ceremonies without an audience online, and troops are training with face coverings and social distancing in place.

Martin said that is reducing the spread of coronavirus even with the spike from early June.

Follow Jonathan on Twitter: @JonathanAhl

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Fort Leonard Wood
coronavirus
COVID-19
Meatpacking
Top Stories

Related Content

Fort Leonard Wood To Get A New Commander

By Jun 18, 2020
Maj. Gen. Donna Martin is the first woman and third African American to lead Missouri's Fort Leonard Wood.
U.S. Army

Updated June 18 with new leadership being appointed at Fort Leonard Wood 

The first woman to lead Fort Leonard Wood is getting a new position and will be leaving Missouri. 

Maj. Gen. Donna Martin will be the next Provost Marshal General of the Army and lead the entire branch’s law enforcement and criminal investigation division. She will be based in Virginia.

Fort Leonard Wood Asks For Help To Enforce Social Distancing

By May 3, 2020
Provided photo from Fort Leonard Wood, taken April 2020
Fort Leonard Wood

Unlike other areas of Missouri where health officials believe the peak of coronavirus passed more than a week ago, Fort Leonard Wood has yet to see the worst, post leaders say. And they are asking for help to make sure people follow the rules.

According to the latest data, the virus may continue to spread at Fort Leonard Wood, Maj. Gen. Donna Martin said.

“The trend of cases, community spread and community testing in our region do not indicate that we are on a downward slope or side of this curve,” Martin said.

New Recruits Again Arriving At Fort Leonard Wood

By Apr 22, 2020
Online screen shot from 4/22 virtual town hall meeting
Facebook

The U.S. Department of Defense announced Wednesday that it is lifting the suspension of new recruits going to basic and advanced training at bases like Missouri’s Fort Leonard Wood.

That means hundreds of new soldiers will be arriving at Fort Leonard Wood amid concerns of spreading coronavirus.

The base’s commander, Maj. Gen. Donna Martin, said the new soldiers’ experience will be vastly different than before, including numerous coronavirus precautions.