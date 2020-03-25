 Confirmed Coronavirus Case At Fort Leonard Wood Won’t Slow Down Training | St. Louis Public Radio

Confirmed Coronavirus Case At Fort Leonard Wood Won’t Slow Down Training

By 27 minutes ago
  • Maj. Gen. Donna Martin spoke on Facebook Live about the confirmed coronovirus case at Fort Leonard Wood 03-25-20 screenshot from Facebook
    Maj. Gen. Donna Martin spoke on Facebook Live about the confirmed coronovirus case at Fort Leonard Wood.
    Facebook

FORT LEONARD WOOD — Maj. Gen. Donna Martin returned to Facebook on Wednesday in what was billed as a virtual town hall meeting to praise the procedures in place to keep the coronavirus in check.

The briefing came days after the first confirmed case of the virus at the installation in Missouri’s Ozarks that has tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians coming through every year.

Martin said the infected soldier was on leave in New York before the Department of Defense banned such travel. The soldier returned to base, followed protocol and reported for a medical check.

The soldier was isolated and was never a risk to the rest of the base, Martin said.

“Our processes and protocols worked well and as designed. I’m happy to report that the soldier is doing well, and will remain under care in isolation until recovered,” Martin said.

Martin said at the request of the Department of Defense, Fort Leonard Wood has increased its Health Protection Level from “Bravo” to “Charlie.” But that change in designation will not have an immediate effect on base operations.

Martin said some changes could be forthcoming, as soon as the end of this week, but she did not provide details.

“It will not mean the base will close. If you are a Department of Defense beneficiary, you will still have access to the installation,” Martin said.

Martin said military preparedness is essential and will continue, including bringing in new recruits for basic training. 

“Training is still happening. We are a team. And we work together through both normal operations and also during public health crises like this one,” Marin said.

Public gatherings including family day and graduations are suspended, and soldiers remain on restricted movement.

Martin did not take questions from people logged into the virtual town hall meeting as she has done in the past.

Some in virtual attendance had pointed questions that weren’t addressed.

“Explain the reasoning behind not only bringing kids from all over the country here, but why they are not following CDC’s recommendations and keeping them six feet apart in reception?” wrote Kristy Sanborn.

Martin said Fort Leonard Wood is following all Department of Defense and Center for Disease Control and Prevention directives. There will be another update via Facebook Live on Friday, she said.

