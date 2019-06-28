 Congressman Clay Wants Cities to Decide Their Own Gun Laws | St. Louis Public Radio

Congressman Clay Wants Cities to Decide Their Own Gun Laws

By Nicolas Telep 6 minutes ago
  • U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay announced Friday he has introduced a bill aimed at allowing cities to create their own gun laws. Missouri is one of many states with state laws banning local governments from regulating guns. June 28 2019
    U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay announced Friday he has introduced a bill aimed at allowing cities to create their own gun laws. Missouri is one of many states with state laws banning local governments from regulating guns.
    Nicolas Telep / St. Louis Public Radio

U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay wants to end state laws that stop cities from regulating guns.

The bill the University City Democrat introduced earlier this week would withhold Department of Justice grant money from states that have laws prohibiting local governments frompassing their own gun laws. Missouri passed such a law in 2014.

Clay touted the proposed legislation on Friday, saying the state legislature has refused to take action to prevent gun violence in St. Louis.

“In St. Louis and across the nation, we are faced with an ugly, obscene, inescapable truth: gun violence is a public health emergency.”

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson joined Clay and other local leaders at Children’s Hospital in the Central West End to speak in support of the bill. Both said St. Louis should be able to pass its own gun laws to fit the city’s needs.

“A one-size-fits-all approach hasn’t been working,” Krewson said. “We face challenges that are separate and distinct from other parts of the state, and we have unique solutions to provide here to those challenges.”

If the bill becomes law, Krewson said she would like to restore permit carry in St. Louis. Currently, an individual does not need a permit to carry a gun in Missouri.

So far, the bill has over a dozen cosponsors in the Democratic-controlled House, but Clay said he is still looking for a sponsor to introduce a version in the Republican-Controlled Senate. The proposal has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

Follow Nicolas on Twitter: @NDTelep

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Gun Control
Gun Violence
Lacy Clay
Top Stories
Lyda Krewson

Related Content

Local Surgeons, Mother Discuss Trauma And Gun Violence Facing Many Children And Families

By Jun 25, 2019
From left, Erica Jones, Dr. Brad Warner and Dr. Nicole Wilson joined Tuesday's talk show.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Earlier this month, four St. Louis-area children died as a result of guns over the course of just five days.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann discussed the ongoing violence and related trauma that many children in the region face – as well as resources and ideas for a way forward.

Joining the discussion were three guests: Erica Jones, who has lost both a 7-year-old godson and an adult daughter to guns in recent years; Dr. Brad W. Warner, the Jessie L. Ternberg MD PhD Distinguished Professor of Pediatric Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine and surgeon-in-chief at St. Louis Children's Hospital; and Dr. Nicole Wilson, pediatric surgery fellow at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

'This is very much our lane': St. Louis doctor talks politics, gun violence and prevention

By Nov 15, 2018
Dr. Sonny Saggar has practiced medicine in the St. Louis region for many years but grew up in England. He's worked in hospital emergency rooms in both countries.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

After a tweet by the National Rifle Association last week suggested that medical professionals should “stay in their lane” when it comes to guns, many U.S. doctors responded with messages of their own. Dr. Sonny Saggar, a St. Louis physician, was among those insisting that the issue of gun violence actually falls well within their lane.

“When doctors say, ‘This is our lane, this is my lane,’ they’re basically raising awareness that gun violence is indeed a public health crisis,” Saggar said Thursday on St. Louis on the Air. “If a virus killed 20 kids in five minutes, or if a bacterial strain killed 60 people in 15 minutes – if you’ve got some pathogen randomly attacking schools, churches, nightclubs almost every day of the year, then people would wonder whether doctors had fallen asleep at the wheel.”

Missouri Gun Death Rate Among Highest In The Nation, CDC Says

By Feb 9, 2019
According to the CDC, 1,307 Missourians died from gunshot wounds in 2017.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri has one of the highest rates of gun-related deaths in the nation.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rank Missouri sixth in U.S. for gun death rate, including intentional and accidental shootings. The CDC reports 1,307 Missourians died from gunshot wounds in 2017, an increase over the previous year.