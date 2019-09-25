 Contemporary Art Museum Receives Federal Grant To Expand Art Education Program | St. Louis Public Radio

Contemporary Art Museum Receives Federal Grant To Expand Art Education Program

By 31 minutes ago

The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis has received a federal grant to take its art programs to more St. Louis-area schools.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded CAM $193,753 to expand the organization’s ArtReach programs. CAM teaching artists help students create art and photo projects and exhibits.

The grant will allow ArtReach to hire more teaching artists, said Lisa Melandri, executive director of CAM.

Vashon High School art instructor Tim Jennings (left) works with sophomore Dalonte Chatman (right).
Credit Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis

“On the practical side, it really allows us to be able to expand our service and to think big about what we can do with the ArtReach program and specifically in the school system in the St. Louis region,” Melandri said.

The three-year grant is part of  about $22 million the institute awarded to 130 museums across the U.S. for community programs.

CAM's program received funding because it immerses students in art, said Erica Jaros, a communications specialist for the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

CAM's ArtReach program aligns with the institute's mission to promote lifelong learning, Jaros said.

ArtReach’s most well-known partnership is with Vashon High School, where CAM teaching artists help develop art projects with students. Other schools have asked CAM to establish similar programs for their students, Melandri said. 

But CAM has been unable to help all of the schools that want to participate because it lacked the staff. The grant will allow the museum to do so, she said.

“It’s not really been possible because of the limitations of a three-person education staff and funding and resources,” Melandri said. “This really gives us a chance really to hope that by year three we get to say yes a lot more often.”

ArtReach plans to work with 18 schools by the third year of the grant. The increase in school partnerships will provide more opportunities for students who might not have access to art resources beyond Vashon High School, said John Grapperhaus, visual art and springboard coordinator for St. Louis Public Schools.

“We’ve even had some of those students who wouldn’t have thought of going into school or getting a bachelor's in fine arts to start considering going into art school, and that’s just out of Vashon,” Grapperhaus said. “I would like to see people at the middle school and high school level, more schools having that intensive type of program.”

Follow Chad on Twitter @iamcdavis

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Top Stories
Contemporary Art Museum
Vashon High School
CAM-STL
John Grapperhaus
Lisa Melandri

Related Content

CAM’s Latest Exhibits Delve Into Nuances Of Race, Nationality, Mourning, More

By & Sep 5, 2019
Photos of Wassan Al-Khudhairi, Bethany Collins and Stephanie Syjuco side by side.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

The Contemporary Art Museum in St. Louis is using art to engage with history and contextualize the present. Chief curator Wassan Al-Khudhairi joined St. Louis on the Air with artists Stephanie Syjuco and Bethany Collins to discuss CAM’s fall exhibitions. 

Stephanie Syjuco Deconstructs Photography And Colonialism In CAM Show

By Sep 12, 2019
Stephanie Syjuco, seen far right, puts together an installation for "Rogue States," her exhibition at CAM. [9/13/19]
Contemporary Art Museum

Artist Stephanie Syjuco bought some black-and-white photographs a couple of years ago of what she thought were Filipinos seen in everyday moments. 

But when she looked a little closer, she realized the photos were staged. They were actually photos of the Filipino village at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, where people from around the world were displayed in so-called living exhibitions.

A collection of altered photos from that event are part of her exhibition on view at Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis.

Take Five: Jonathan Horowitz and the art of the red-blue divide at CAM

By Sep 6, 2012

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Sept. 6, 2012 - Last week, the Republicans painted Tampa red. Now the Democrats are bringing their blue to Charlotte, N.C. This Friday, both colors star in a politically themed exhibit opening in the lobby of the Contemporary Art Museum.

Jonathan Horowitz’s “Your Land/My Land: Election ’12,” referencing Woody Guthrie’s ubiquitous folk song, is a reprisal of the artist’s 2008 exhibition in a New York gallery. This election cycle, St. Louis is one of seven cities chosen to simultaneously show Horowitz’s take on America’s red-and-blue demarcation.