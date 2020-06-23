 Contemporary Art Museum To Reopen With Health Safety Measures | St. Louis Public Radio

Contemporary Art Museum To Reopen With Health Safety Measures

  • A recent show at the Contemporary Art Museum
    The Contemporary Art Museum will reopen July 9. The museum was closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic
    File Photo | Contemporary Art Museum

The Contemporary Art Museum will reopen its doors July 9 with new social distancing measures to reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus. 

Only about 50 people at a time will be allowed to enter CAM every 15 or 30 minutes. The museum employees will disinfect public spaces every two hours and will require all employees to wear face masks as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CAM Executive Director Lisa Melandri said.

“A lot of people when they talk about what would make them feel safe coming into a public institution has to do with limited capacity, social distancing, mask wearing,” Melandri said. “We came up with the practical way to implement what has been suggested to us by the CDC, by our local government and to try to figure out what does it look like to be able to open CAM to visitors.”

Melandri said the museum will resume showing exhibits by painter Derek Fordjour and photographer Liz Johnson Artur. She said both artists deserve to have their work shown.

However, the museum will reopen under reduced hours. It will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. It also will open 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday for people at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Museum visitors will be encouraged to reserve free tickets prior to entering the museum.

Melandri said walk-in visits are still available to the general public unless the museum has reached capacity.

“We have to be able to have a certain modicum of control over the numbers,” Melandri said. “We're so predicated on making sure that anybody should feel welcome and that they have access to the museum, that we really wanted to be sure that we could accommodate someone who just happens to walk up.”

Exhibits that were due to run through April will now run through late August. But the museum will not offer tours until the fall. The CAM cafe and bar will remain closed.

Melandri said the coronavirus pandemic has been a hardship for CAM but federal aid and grants have helped the organization weather the last few months.

“Museums are amongst those businesses and organizations that will actually see, in some cases, more dire financial impact in the coming fiscal year,” she said. “I think that one of the things that's really interesting and one of the great unknowns for all of us is sort of now what happens as this continues on.”

CAM will open new exhibits on Sept. 11.

Related Content

Meet James Biko, CAM's New DJ-In-Residence

By Feb 5, 2020
James Biko is a St. Louis-based artist and CAM's new DJ-in-residence.
Contemporary Art Museum

Last week, the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis announced the latest multidisciplinary artist patrons can expect to see at the space during its First Fridays and other CAM events. James Biko is an East St. Louis-born and St. Louis-based artist prominent in the local hip-hop and soul scene. 

He’s been on the radar of music aficionados in the city and is a 10-time Riverfront Times Music Award winner. He also co-hosts the Rawthentic radio program, with Cleo Jones on KDHX, which plays hip-hop, R&B and soul on Thursday evenings. 

Contemporary Art Museum Receives Federal Grant To Expand Art Education Program

By Sep 25, 2019
Vashon High School art instructor Tim Jennings (left) with sophomore Dalonte Chatman (right).
Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis

The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis has received a federal grant to take its art programs to more St. Louis-area schools.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded CAM $193,753 to expand the organization’s ArtReach programs. CAM teaching artists help students create art and photo projects and exhibits.

The grant will allow ArtReach to hire more teaching artists, said Lisa Melandri, executive director of CAM.

CAM Announces $12 Million Campaign To Strengthen Endowment And Outreach

By Oct 28, 2019
The Contemporary Art Museum hopes to raise $12 million in its latest fundraising campaign. The money would support the museum's endowment, capital improvements and educational programs.
Helene Binet | Contemporary Art Museum

The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis plans to secure its long-term future, boost artist support and add services through a $12 million fundraising campaign.

The fundraising initiative already has raised $9.7 million from large donations, including $5 million from Emily Rauh Pulitzer.

Other notable contributors include the Centene Charitable Foundation, the Neidorff Challenge and philanthropists John and Alison Ferring.