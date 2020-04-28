 Cooperative Efforts Against Guns, Drugs In St. Louis Region Get Boost From Feds | St. Louis Public Radio

Cooperative Efforts Against Guns, Drugs In St. Louis Region Get Boost From Feds

By 1 hour ago
  • Jeff Jensen and other local law enforcement leaders announce that St. Louil will become the 19th Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force on April 24, 2020.
    With other local law enforcement leaders behind him at safe social distancing Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen announces that the St. Louis region will be getting additional federal help to fight guns and drugs.
    Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Raido

Nearly two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in the St. Louis region are getting a boost from the U.S. Department of Justice in their efforts to combat violent crime.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, which includes St. Louis, on Tuesday announced the creation of the Gateway Strike Force. It is the 19th Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force in the country.

“This strike force is really the logical evolution of the law enforcement collaboration that we’ve had for years in St. Louis,” said Richard Quinn, special agent in charge of the FBI’s St. Louis field office. “This designation is a recognition of how serious the violent crime problem is here in St. Louis.”

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden, whose department will participate in the task force, said more than 50% of the homicides and shootings in the city are related to drugs.

Members of agencies on both sides of the Mississippi River will work out of an office in St. Louis. The designation as an organized crime drug enforcement task force means yearly funding from the justice department and gives local departments access to sophisticated equipment and technology.

Those additional resources can lead to more in-depth investigations and prosecutions of more people involved in a drug conspiracy, said Jim Delworth, the assistant U.S. attorney overseeing the local strike force.

“If you take out one, someone could easily take their place. If you take out the whole organization, from leadership to couriers, then you’re going to have an impact,” Delworth said.

Though the St. Louis police department is short 140 officers, Hayden said being a member of the task force is worth it.

“This is probably a 30-man team or more, so when you invest five officers in something that gets the cooperative help of others in the region, it still comes out to a benefit for the city,” Hayden said.

The task force had been a key initiative of St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar, who retires Thursday after 34 years with the department, including more than six as chief.

“My job ultimately is to reduce crime and keep people safe,” Belmar said. “I don’t deserve any more credit than anybody standing here, but the fact of the matter is it was important on a personal level to make sure that we not only got the illicit narcotic issue under control but the violent crime. St. Louis deserves better, and I think the strike force is important as we do that.”

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Jeff Jensen
Richard Quinn
Jon Belmar
John Hayden
FBI
Violent Crime
Top Stories

Related Content

US Attorney Jeff Jensen On St. Louis' Crime Rate: 'It's Extremely Frustrating'

By Nov 20, 2019
November 20, 2019 Jeff Jensen
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

For two years, Jeff Jensen has been the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, serving as the St. Louis area’s top federal law enforcement officer. Jensen’s office handles everything from racketeering cases to civil forfeiture — and, under Jensen, has made violent crime in St. Louis a particular focus.

That direction has come from his bosses in the U.S. Department of Justice, Jensen explained Wednesday on St. Louis on the Air. He said the prosecutors on his staff have seized the mandate. 

Still, the crime rate in St. Louis has remained high.  

Sweep Of Violent Fugitives Nets 160 People In St. Louis

By Nov 14, 2019
Local and federal law enforcement make an arrest in St. Louis this summer during a three-month roundup of violent fugitives.
United States Marshals

Federal law enforcement officials say a three-month cooperative push to apprehend violent fugitives resulted in more than 160 arrests in the St. Louis region.

The U.S. Marshals announced the results of the operation Thursday. They say 16 of those arrested were wanted for homicide, and many were connected to violent gangs in the area.