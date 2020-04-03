As Coronavirus Cases Climb, Residents In These Missouri Counties Don't Have Stay-At-Home Orders

About 1.8 million Missourians are not under a stay-at-home order as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 1,834 Thursday, according to a KCUR analysis.

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson has so far declined to issue a statewide order, instead saying cities and counties are best equipped to make the decision for their area. Most Missourians, about 70%, are under a county or city stay-at-home order.



Parson has defended the decision in daily virtual press conferences, saying it would shut down businesses and result in job losses.

Parson said Thursday that part of the issue is essential businesses differ from urban to rural areas but the state is working to “figure out a solution” and he will announce more information Friday.

“When you are the governor of the state of Missouri and you try to do a statewide order, our state is so diverse. Every segment of the state is different,” Parson said. “And it’s very difficult sometimes to just put a blanket order in place.”



A number of groups, including the Missouri State Medical Association and Missouri Nurses Association, have called on the governor to enact a statewide shelter-in-place requirement.

“If things progress as is, COVID-19 patients will deplete the state’s available hospital beds, ventilators, and precious personal protection equipment,” MSMA president James DiRenna wrote last week. “Any additional time without a ‘shelter-in-place’ requirement wastes crucial healthcare resources, including manpower.”

