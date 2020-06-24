 Coronavirus Led To An Uptick In Hunting, But The Increase May Not Last | St. Louis Public Radio

Coronavirus Led To An Uptick In Hunting, But The Increase May Not Last

By 2 hours ago
  • The Girondo family from Rolla family looks out on some turkeys from their blind. They used hunting as a way to get out of the house and bond during the coronavirus pandemic. June 2020
    The Girondo family from Rolla family looks out on some turkeys from their blind. They used hunting as a way to get out of the house and bond during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Nick Girondo

ROLLA — When Nick Girondo first looked at his family calendar this spring, he struggled to find a time to get everyone out turkey hunting during the 22-day season. 

“With sports and other things going on, we probably would have got out one day at the most, the way planning was going with family events,” he said.

But when the coronavirus pandemic came to Missouri, those events were canceled and so the family went hunting.

The Girondos weren’t alone. Missouri saw a huge increase in hunting activity this turkey season. Regular hunters came out more often, almost 20,000 new hunters tried out the sport and the number of birds youth hunters took in was up by more than 10 percent.

“We went out 13 times, a lot more than we normally would have, because of the pandemic,” Girondo said.

Quinton, at left, and Frank Girondo, at right, on a turkey hunting trip with their parents.
Credit Nick Girondo

Six-year-old Frank Girondo went hunting for the first time this spring during the youth season April 4-5. Even though he didn’t get a bird, he said he had a great time, especially trying to outsmart a gobbler that came back to his family’s blind several times.

“This one was so smart. He never wanted to come close enough. And one day he came about 30 yards, and I shot,” he said.

That shot missed, but Jen Girondo said it didn’t matter — that time spent in the blind was good for the family of four. She said, in a lot of ways, it was better family time than what they would have been doing if not for the pandemic.

“When they are playing sports, they are out there with the coach. They’re out, and we’re on the sidelines just watching and cheering,” she said. “So for us it was neat to be there and get to be their coach.”

Keeping the new hunters coming back

Hunting proponents are welcoming the spring numbers as a sign that the state could see an increase in hunting after a decade of declines.

Eric Edwards, education outreach coordinator for the Missouri Department of Conservation, said it’s great that more people tried hunting, but he is concerned the increase won’t hold up at these levels once people can go back to their regularly scheduled activities.

“Yes, people had considerable amounts of free time on their hands this year, and we probably won’t see these numbers again unless something like this happens again, but it would sure be nice if we could keep these numbers,” Edwards said.

But some first time hunters are planning to return. 

Karli Auble of Webster Groves went hunting this spring when she won a raffle to go on a free trip. She said normally she would have passed on it, but was going stir crazy at home and the idea of being outdoors was too good to pass up. She found it exhilarating. 

“The moment that a turkey comes out, it’s a very exciting moment. Your heart starts beating; you start shaking a little bit,” Auble said. “I’d do it again if I had the opportunity.”

Some hunting operations still hurting

Even with the increased activity, the news wasn’t good for all people in the hunting business. Rob Mahalevich and his siblings run Missouri Hunting and Outdoor, a 1,300-acre hunting ground near Crocker in the Ozarks. 

They had 28 hunting groups from nine states booked for turkey season. But because their property includes a lodge and dining facilities, they had to close because of the coronavirus.

”We just couldn’t guarantee our staff’s safety or our guests,” Mahalevich said.

“So we had to cancel the season. And it was very painful. We are a small operation in a lot of ways.”

The brothers hope to be fully open by deer season, and are exploring adding campgrounds to their property to accommodate hunters if the lodge has to stay closed. 

Mahalevich shares concerns the coronavirus increase in hunting will be a one-time thing. 

But Nick Girondo said the bonding his family had while hunting has him focusing on a new priority, even after the pandemic.

“We have to carve out that time. It showed how special it is to have that time and spend that time together,” Girondo said.

Summer is a slower time for hunting in Missouri, so it’s hard to tell if the turkey hunting boom will carry over to other seasons. But the conservation department reported a slight increase in fishing licenses and small game hunting permits so far this summer. 

Follow Jonathan on Twitter: @JonathanAhl

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Hunting
Missouri Department of Conservation
coronavirus
Top Stories
Audio Features

Related Content

St. Louis County Council To Allow Organized Bow Hunting For Deer In County Parks

By Dec 10, 2019
42 cases of chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological disease, has been found in white-tailed deer in Missouri.
Bill Bumgarner | Flickr

The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday decided to allow bow hunters to have controlled deer hunts in county parks, a move spurred by deer overpopulation affecting homeowners.

Councilman Mark Harder’s bill passed 5-2 and will now go to County Executive Sam Page’s desk. Its passage came over opposition from county residents who contend the legislation is inhumane.

Forest Service Puts An End To Open Season On Feral Hogs In Mark Twain National Forest

By Dec 9, 2019
Feral swine in Missouri cause damage to wildlife, plants, animals, natural habitat and farmland. 12-09-19
USDA

ROLLA — Hunters interested in taking any of the feral hogs that are doing significant damage in the Ozarks will have to do so in very limited windows.

The U.S. Forest Service announced on Saturday that hunting of feral hogs in Mark Twain National Forest will be limited to deer and turkey season and restricted to hunters holding permits.

Concentrated Outbreaks In Rural Areas Are Fueling Missouri’s Coronavirus Increases

By 20 hours ago
Fort Leonard Wood, taken 7-26-19
File photo | Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

Statewide, there were 1,528 new coronavirus cases for the week ending June 19. Thats up 8% over the previous week, and on June 18, new cases topped 300 in one day for the first time since the beginning of May.

Some of the increases are coming from outbreaks in rural areas that are tied to meatpacking plants and Fort Leonard Wood. 

Adair and Sullivan Counties in northern Missouri each have more than 100 cases, while their neighboring counties are in the single digits. 

Courthouse Doors In Missouri Slowly Swing Open As Coronavirus Restrictions Ease

By Jun 22, 2020
An illustration showing Lady Justice with a mask over her face.
David Kovaluk | St Louis Public Radio

The coronavirus pandemic brought normal court operations across Missouri to a sudden halt. 

Jury trials were postponed, other court proceedings moved to video conferencing or were done over the telephone, and access to courthouses was strictly limited. Now, the easing of state and local restrictions means courthouses are slowly opening, but it may be a long time before operations fully resume.