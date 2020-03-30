Coronavirus in St. Louis: Answering Your Questions About Stay-At-Home Orders

We’re answering your questions about the coronavirus in the St. Louis region.

This Q&A is dedicated to questions about restrictions on “non-essential” activities in Missouri and Illinois. Most of the St. Louis region is currently under a stay-at-home order, as is the entire state of Illinois. Those restrictions could change, so check our live blog and Twitter account for the latest updates.

Don’t see your question answered below? Ask it here. And check out other coronavirus guides:

Where does the stay-at-home order apply?

On the Missouri side of the metro area, St. Louis, St. Louis County, Jefferson County and St. Charles County have all issued stay-at-home orders (as of March 25). The orders, which vary slightly from each other, are coming from local governments, not from the state.

The entire state of Illinois is under a shelter-in-place order.

How do I know if the stay-at-home order applies to me, my job or my business?

Most of the restrictions apply to “non-essential” activities and businesses, such as salons, tattoo parlors, movie theaters, bowling alleys, amusement parks, museums and concert venues.

Essential workers, activities and businesses can continue but must observe social distancing. For example, worship is generally considered an essential activity, but religious gatherings must be smaller than 10 people.

Those guidelines are different in St. Charles County, where the restrictions don’t specify which types of businesses are essential. Upon issuing the emergency order, County Executive Steve Ehlmann said in a statement that “businesses and residents — not county government — should determine what is essential.”

What does the stay-at-home order mean for businesses that are not “obviously” essential? For example, we deliver office products to businesses. Is that allowed?

Businesses that supply other essential businesses with services and supplies they need to operate are among the common exceptions in the stay-at-home orders. Delivery services are also permitted. There are lots of specific exceptions listed in the orders from St. Louis city and county.

How will the stay-at-home order be enforced?

Violating the stay-at-home order is a Class A misdemeanor in St. Louis city and county, punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine not to exceed $2,000.

Do I need a special form designating me as an essential worker?

No.

What about my pets?

Pet care is considered an essential activity and service. You can still walk your dog, visit the vet and buy pet food.

What happens to people who can’t self-isolate because they are experiencing homelessness?

Several homeless shelters are limiting the number of people they can accommodate to adhere to social distancing guidelines. As a result, leaders say they are looking at hotels or empty dormitories to quarantine and house people. The city has put up public hand-washing stations for people without access to running water.

Read more: St. Louis-Area Providers Of Homeless Services Brace For Coronavirus

What if my boss wants me to come into work even if we aren't classified as an essential business? Is there a way to report this or are there any resources available to me in this situation?

If your work is not considered “essential” under your county’s stay-at-home order, then your employer cannot require you to come to work and could potentially be charged with a misdemeanor.

However, the rules about essential jobs are new and largely untested. “Any employer can find loopholes” in determining essential employees, said Sherrie Hall with the Worker’s Rights Law Firm. If an employee can prove their work is not essential or the workplace is violating the order, then legal action is possible.

St. Louis County has an online form to report violating businesses. Law enforcement is responsible for enforcing the rules for business.

If you’re having to work unlawfully, Missouri Bar Employment and Labor Committee chairman Jon Berns advises that you contact your local prosecutor or city council member, and provide email or text proof of your employer’s demands.

I operate a lawn care business in St. Louis County that provides mowing service primarily to residential properties. Is commercial lawn care an essential activity?

Yes, lawn care is considered an essential activity in St. Louis County. If you have clients located in other counties, contact those counties’ health departments to make sure that they also classify lawn care as essential. Stay-at-home regulations differ among counties and they may not list every business that qualifies.

Additionally, make sure to practice social distancing with both clients and workers.

Is construction and remodeling in someone’s home considered essential?

It may depend on where you are working, but construction work is listed as “essential” in multiple stay-at-home orders in the region. In St. Louis County, that applies to all types of construction. If you are working elsewhere in the region, you may want to call that county’s help line to make sure that indoor construction is permitted right now.

Any construction crews should practice social distancing and work in small groups. Crews should be especially careful while working indoors.

Also, check recommended social distancing regulations and limits on how many people can work in the space you plan to remodel. These can differ slightly between counties and cities.

I have an appliance installation company in St. Louis County. Can we keep working?

Yes, appliance installation companies are providing essential products to residences and businesses, so they can continue working in St. Louis County. As always, practice social distancing with both crews and customers. Keep crews to fewer than 10 people.

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org