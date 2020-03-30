Coronavirus In St. Louis: You Ask, We Answer

Coronavirus has disrupted many aspects of everyday life. Sporting events are postponed, businesses are closed and schools are empty as the region feels the impact of the pandemic. All of the changes lead to understandable confusion among residents in Missouri and Illinois.

We have been asking you, our audience, what you want to know about COVID-19, and you responded with excellent questions. We’re reporting out the answers and adding them as we go to three main Q&A guides:

We’ll also answer new questions on the radio each week. This week, education reporter Ryan Delaney tracked down answers to questions from listeners. Listen to his conversation with newscaster Wayne Pratt about what’s allowed under the stay-at-home orders in effect throughout the region.

Frequently asked questions

What should I do to protect myself and loved ones?

Bottom line: Wash your hands. And stay home — especially if you feel sick.

How do we distinguish cold or flu symptoms from those of COVID-19?

COVID-19 has symptoms similar to the flu, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most people, these symptoms are mild. But they can be more severe in older or immunocompromised people and those with certain chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease. The only way to know for sure that you have COVID-19 is to be tested.

What symptoms should I be experiencing before getting tested?

Doctors say people should seek medical attention if they have a high fever, a bloody cough or trouble breathing. Anyone with such symptoms, particularly someone who has traveled to countries where the virus is prevalent or who have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, could be eligible for a coronavirus test.

Where does the stay-at-home order apply?

On the Missouri side of the metro area, St. Louis, St. Louis County, Jefferson County and St. Charles County have all issued stay-at-home orders (as of March 25). The orders, which vary slightly from each other, have come from local governments, not from the state.

The entire state of Illinois is under a shelter-in-place order.

My workplace has closed temporarily. How do I file for unemployment?

You can file online. In Missouri, you’ll need to provide your information to the Department of Labor through UInteract. In Illinois, send your information to the Illinois Department of Employment Security on their website.

Unemployment offices are experiencing high call volumes right now, so they recommend submitting claims online rather than over the phone.

