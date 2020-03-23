 As Coronavirus Stifles Ballot Initiatives, Missouri Medicaid Expansion Effort Presses On | St. Louis Public Radio

As Coronavirus Stifles Ballot Initiatives, Missouri Medicaid Expansion Effort Presses On

By 1 hour ago
  • A bid to expand Medicaid has received substantial amounts of monetary and organizational supporter over the past few months.
    A group seeking to expand Medicaid say they have enough signatures to get on the 2020 ballot.
    File photo I Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

Coronavirus concerns have made gathering signatures for ballot items basically impossible, especially with state and local governments placing restrictions on public gatherings.

But a group seeking to put a Medicaid expansion proposal before Missouri voters say they started early enough to get the necessary signatures for the 2020 ballot.

Healthcare for Missouri is seeking to get a constitutional amendment that would expand Medicaid to people making 138% of the federal poverty level, which is a little less than $18,000 a year. The effort attracted robust support from the state’s hospitals, who contend that Medicaid expansion is needed to prevent rural facilities from going under.

Healthcare for Missouri’s A.J. Bockelman said in an email to supporters that “thanks to a strong and early start to voter signature collections, we will be able to submit the required number of valid signatures by the early May deadline.”

“That’s why in the weeks ahead, we’ll look to hold virtual events to keep our grassroots supporters like you involved in our campaign,” Bockelman wrote. “We’ll continue fighting every day to expand healthcare coverage to 230,000 Missourians, save rural hospitals, and bring our tax dollars home from Washington.”

Bockelman added that his group is suspending public events under further notice in “accordance with federal, state, and local guidelines regarding the coronavirus outbreak.”

Healthcare for Missouri’s announcement is significant, because if the group had not collected signatures by now it was unlikely any sort of Medicaid expansion proposal would make it before voters. For instance, it’s unlikely that Republicans who control the Legislature would place the proposal on the ballot — especially since many GOP lawmakers don’t support the idea.

The deadline to turn in signatures to the Missouri secretary of state’s office is May 3. The office will then send copies of the signature pages to each of Missouri’s local election authorities to verify that the people who submitted their signatures are eligible to sign. And if the initiative has enough signatures, it will go on the ballot.

Missouri isn’t the only state where coronavirus is affecting political activity. NPR reported on Saturday that the virus is hampering candidates who need to get signatures to make it onto the ballot, such as in Massachusetts.

In Missouri, groups must collect more than 160,000 signatures to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot. And those organizations have to collect a certain amount of signatures in two-thirds of the state’s congressional districts in order for their measure to qualify.

Healthcare for Missouri launched its campaign in September 2019. Other initiatives, including an effort to legalize marijuana for recreational use, began gathering signatures in late January.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
coronavirus
A.J. Bockelman
Medicaid expansion
2020 Missouri elections
Election 2020
Top Stories

Related Content

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 1 hour ago
Missouri has banned public gatherings of more than 50 people.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

3 p.m. Monday, March 23

St. Louis’ first death due to COVID-19 is a woman in her 30s. City officials said she tested positive Sunday for the coronavirus and was recently hospitalized. Her infection was not related to any travel, officials said.

Dr. Fred Echols, the city’s public health director, said there are now 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Louis. “One myth is that young people can’t get it. This case is evidence that young people can get it — and that it can cause death,” he said. 

Friday: #314Together Brings St. Louis Businesses And Customers Together Again

By 5 hours ago
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Since bars and restaurants are temporarily banned from providing dine-in service across the St. Louis region, many businesses are scrambling to adjust to a rapidly changing environment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday: Local Venues, Vendors And Couples Talk Outside-The-Box Nuptials

By 1 hour ago
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over during Thursday's. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

This time of year typically marks the start of wedding season, with venues, vendors and engaged couples all gearing up for major gatherings. Now, many such celebrations have been canceled or postponed in light of the ongoing spread of COVID-19, and those working in the event industry are reeling.

But when the upheaval of coronavirus eventually settles down — and even in the midst of it all, in some cases — St. Louis promises to still be a great city in which to get hitched.

Just ask Carolyn Burke, whose small business aims to make St. Louis a destination for elopement. With courthouses currently closed to nuptials, she’s found a workaround by bringing her officiant credentials and related services straight to wherever couples are located.

Missouri's Presidential Primary Is March 10 — Here's What Voters Need To Know

By Mar 4, 2020

Updated at 10 a.m. March 4 — As the race for the Democratic presidential nominee narrows, Missouri voters will weigh in on Tuesday with their preference. 

While most of the attention is focused on the heated Democratic primary, voters can choose to cast a ballot for the Republican, Libertarian, Green or Constitution party nominee. Here’s what you need to know about your vote. 

Biden Easily Wins Missouri's Democratic Presidential Primary

By & Mar 10, 2020
Gary Taber cheers while watching early election results at a watch party for Biden supporters at John D. McGurk's Irish Pub and Garden in St. Louis. March 10, 2020
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 11:20 p.m. with all Missouri precincts reporting and comments from candidate supporters

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Missouri’s Democratic presidential primary by 26 percentage points Tuesday, beating Bernie Sanders in every county in the state the Vermont senator nearly won four years ago.

Biden’s Missouri victory is a continuation of momentum for the former vice president, whose campaign was in the doldrums until a string of victories over the past couple of weeks made him the frontrunner. He also won in Michigan and Mississippi on Tuesday, delivering a potentially insurmountable boost to his campaign.