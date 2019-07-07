 Country | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

Country

By 11 minutes ago

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, July 7, 2019, will bet “Country.”  The word “country” denotes many things.  It can mean a rural area, a nation, a style of music a nickname or is a mean saying about someone.  We will hear jazz music with the word “country” in their titles.  Some of the players of this music include Wingy Manone, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Bill Harris, our own Carolbeth True, Charlie Rouse & Les Jazz Modes, Cannonball Adderley, Bud Shank & Bob Cooper, Marcus Roberts, Keith Jarrett, Count Basie, Jackie & Roy, Jimmy Giuffre, Ray Bryant, Gary Burton, Gerry Mulligan, Miles Davis & Gil Evans, Art Farmer, Leo’s Five, don Pullen Chris MGregor and the Brotherhood of Breath, Mose Allison, ‘Rahsaan’ Roland Kirk, Gary Wittner, The Yellowjackets, Michael Blake, and the Mahavishnu Orchestra.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

This video is the Michael Blake (ts) quartet with Shamie Royston (p) Ben Allison (b) and Ferenc Nemeth in 2014.

Tags: 
Carolbeth True
Marcus Roberts
Keith Jarrett
Ray Bryant
George Adams/Don Pullen Quartet

Related Content

The Jazz History Of St. Louis-Part 8: The 1990s-Rebuilding The Scene

By Aug 22, 2014
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

The Jazz Unlimited on Sunday, August 24 will be  “The Jazz History of St. Louis-Part 8: The 1990s-Rebuilding the Scene.”  The 1990’s were a period of rebuilding.  The jazz studies programs at Webster University and SIU-E were firmly entrenched.

The Jazz History Of St. Louis-Part 10: The Late 2000's And Current Times

By Sep 5, 2014
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

The Sunday, September 7 Jazz Unlimited show will be “The Jazz History of St. Louis-Part 10: The Late 2000’s and Current Times.”  Even during the Great Recession, Jazz at the Bistro thrived, bringing in nationally known groups and giving work to local St. Jazz musicians.  Recordings kept being made and both Kim Portnoy and Paul DeMarinis included poetry in their latest recordings.  Dixieland jazz continued to be heard at St. Louis Jazz Club meetings and occasionally at the Sheldon.  Music on this show will be from The St.

The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music

By Dec 16, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for December 16, 2018 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music.”  The “Keys and Strings Hour” will present new and recent recordings by Carolbeth True. Ryan Marquez and the WirePilots along with Ptah Williams, and two piano trios led by Steve Davis.  New music will be heard from our own Nick Savage and vocalist/bassist Janet Evra, recently arrived in St.

George Gershwin-Part 2: Show, Film and Some Classical Music

By Jan 11, 2015
Heard on "Our Love Is Here To Stay" and "Let;s Call the Whole Thing Off
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for January 11 will be “Gershwin-Part 2: Show, Film and Some Classical Music.”  This is the second part of a month-long listen to jazz versions of Gershwin compositions.  Tonight’s selection of music will include performances by Duke Ellington, Oscar Peterson, George Gershwin, the Gene Krupa Orchestra, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Urbie Green, Cassandra Wilson, Eric Dolphy & Makanda Ken Mcintyre, Donald Byrd & John Coltrane, Dizzy Gillespie, Lester Young, our own Reggie Thomas, Ahmad Jamal, Les McCann and Marcus Roberts.

The Arrangements and Compositions of Oliver Nelson

By Mar 3, 2019
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for March 3, 2019, will be “The Compositions and Arrangements of Oliver Nelson.”   Born in St.

Musicians Named Redman

By Feb 3, 2019
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for February 3, 2019, will be “Musicians Named Redman.”  We will present 88 years of jazz with saxophonists Don Redman, his nephew Dewey Redman and his great-nephew Joshua.  Don Redman, born in West Virginia was associated early with Fletcher Henderson, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, McKinney’s Cotton Pickers, the Chocolate Dandies, Cab Calloway and Count Basie as a saxophonist, arranger and composer.  Dewey was associated with Keith Jarrett, Old and New Dreams, the Liberation Music Orchestra and Ornette Coleman, as well as leading his own groups during his career.

Long Form Works Of Duke Ellington

By Apr 7, 2019
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for April 7, 2019 will be “Long Form Duke Ellington Compositions.”   Duke Ellington was one of the greatest composers of the 20th century, but he was best known for his popular songs because the critics, as their wont, put him in that box.  As a result, most of his long form compositions are not well known.  We will play “Black, Brown & Beige,” “The Liberian Suite,” “The Degas Suite,” “The Queen’s Suite,” and “Night Creature” with the Louie Bellson Orchestra and the Duke Ellington Orchestra.  Shorter form pieces will be played and sung by Ella Fitzgerald and Lion

The Career of Don Pullen

By Dec 10, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for December 10, 2017 will be “The Career of Don Pullen.”  Pianist/organist Don Pullen was born in Roanoke, Virginia on Christmas Day, 1941.  He was one of the more imaginative players in jazz from 1973 until his death from cancer in 1995.  He co-led the Don Pullen-George Adams quartet, one of the great jazz groups of the 1980’s and then explored connections between jazz, African and Brazilian music in the 1990’s.  He will be heard with his own trio, on solo piano, and with David Murray, Conjure, Maceo Parker, Roy Brooks, the group Shakill’s Warrior, the group Roots,