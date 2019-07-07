Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, July 7, 2019, will bet “Country.” The word “country” denotes many things. It can mean a rural area, a nation, a style of music a nickname or is a mean saying about someone. We will hear jazz music with the word “country” in their titles. Some of the players of this music include Wingy Manone, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Bill Harris, our own Carolbeth True, Charlie Rouse & Les Jazz Modes, Cannonball Adderley, Bud Shank & Bob Cooper, Marcus Roberts, Keith Jarrett, Count Basie, Jackie & Roy, Jimmy Giuffre, Ray Bryant, Gary Burton, Gerry Mulligan, Miles Davis & Gil Evans, Art Farmer, Leo’s Five, don Pullen Chris MGregor and the Brotherhood of Breath, Mose Allison, ‘Rahsaan’ Roland Kirk, Gary Wittner, The Yellowjackets, Michael Blake, and the Mahavishnu Orchestra.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

This video is the Michael Blake (ts) quartet with Shamie Royston (p) Ben Allison (b) and Ferenc Nemeth in 2014.