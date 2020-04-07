 In COVID-19 Pandemic, One North St. Louis Zip Code Outstrips The Rest In Case Numbers | St. Louis Public Radio

In COVID-19 Pandemic, One North St. Louis Zip Code Outstrips The Rest In Case Numbers

By 17 minutes ago

Nearly half of the St. Louis residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday are in north city communities where health disparities are greatest and access to doctors is lacking.

City data shows there are 440 positive cases, with the highest number, 52, in zip code 63115, which includes the Mark Twain, Penrose and Greater Ville neighborhoods.

The high numbers in north St. Louis are getting attention from local leaders. To date there are only two sites in the area where people who don't have a primary care doctor can get tested for free — Affinia Healthcare and CareSTL Health. A pre-screening call is required before a person can get a testing appointment.

CareSTL Health front-line staff receive training on ways to properly protect themselves and individuals during testing.
Credit Kendra Holmes

Affinia Healthcare opened a drive-thru and walk-up testing site at its Biddle location last week, and CareSTL Health began coronavirus testing on Monday at its Martin Luther King Drive location. Its 2425 North Whittier Street location will open a drive-thru testing site on Wednesday. 

'A microcosm of the macrocosm'

When it comes to access to health care, many residents in north St. Louis rely on their local Federally Qualified Health Centers, because there are no major hospitals in the immediate area. These FQHCs provide primary health care services to predominantly low-income areas.

People who already use FQHCs can get tested there, but only after a pre-screening call and an appointment, according to Mayor Lyda Krewson.

St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, D-21st Ward, said neglect is common for the zip code he represents: 63115.

“This is not the only high number that my community is familiar with. It is familiar with a high number of unemployment. It is familiar with a high number of the lack of access to quality health care. The lack of access to quality education and familiar with the lack of economic development,” Collins-Muhammad said. “And when you ignore a community for so long, or you leave it in a condition it is in, then problems will arise.”

“It is a microcosm of the macrocosm problem that exists in our city as it relates to north St. Louis,” he said.

The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests people who are most susceptible to contracting coronavirus are the elderly and persons with underlying health conditions. North St. Louis’ predominately African American communities are familiar with those as well.

CareSTL Health’s chief operating officer Kendra Holmes said the area is home to some of the highest numbers of people with chronic diseases and health conditions in the region.

In addition to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the 63115 zip code, there are 37 cases in the 63116 zip code in south St. Louis, which includes Tower Grove South, Bevo and Dutchtown, not predominantly African American communities.

'Already behind'

When the first few cases of COVID-19 appeared in the city, Alderwoman Pam Boyd, D-27th Ward, said the early cases alarmed her because she knew the communities that she represented were not equipped to take on the virus. The scarcity of health care facilities, testing supplies and professional staff worried her.

She said with the high number of diseases and illness sitting in one pocket of the city, the area should not have been one of the last to receive testing sites.

“We were already behind the eight ball when this already hit, and when the coronavirus came around it became worse,” Boyd said. “As usual we are always left out. We [north St. Louis] are the afterthought.”

In an interview for the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said:

“We all know that there are health disparities in terms of access to health care that most adversely affect the lower income folks in our city, in our state, in our country from that matter, so perhaps seeing additional cases is an extension of that already existing disparity.”

Krewson pointed to “a number of” FQHCs as providing primary care to low-income residents.

“All of those centers are doing testing for folks who are their patients,” she said. “In addition, my office worked very hard to have at least two testing sites that would be open to anyone, whether they were a patient of a particular FQHC or not.”

Rachel Lippman and Jason Rosenbaum contributed to the report.

Follow Andrea Henderson on Twitter @drebjournalist.

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
COVID-19

Related Content

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 2 hours ago
Four residents and two workers at a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

9 a.m. Tuesday, April 7

Good morning, y’all. The entire state of Missouri is officially under a stay-at-home order as of yesterday — though there are only a few new restrictions added under the stay-at-home rules compared to Gov. Mike Parson’s social distancing mandate from three weeks ago. We’re answering questions about what the stay-at-home order means for you. Ask your question here

International Institute Brings Coronavirus Awareness To St. Louis Foreign-Born

By 14 hours ago
Provided | The International Institute of St. Louis

The International Institute of St. Louis is working to provide up-to-date information about the coronavirus to those who don’t speak English. 

The nonprofit, whose mission is to help immigrants and refugees, is sending out robocalls in several languages including Farsi, Arabic and Spanish, as well as providing translated documents and a list of resources on its website.

Here’s Where You Can Get Tested For Coronavirus In The St. Louis Area

By Apr 6, 2020
Nurses greet a patient in their car to be tested for the COVID-19 at the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday morning. Missouri has four known cases of the new coronavirus virus as of Friday evening. 3/14/20
Bill Greenblatt | UPI

Updated at 2 p.m. April 6, with more testing locations

Missouri and Illinois health care providers are ramping up testing capacity in response to COVID-19 projections that the death toll would peak in mid-April.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts the state will be able to test 10,000 people a day by then. The Missouri Health Department said it has the capacity for 2,000 tests a day, not including the capacity of private labs in the state.

To be eligible for a test, you first must be screened by the testing site by phone or online. You cannot bypass the screening, even if a doctor has recommended that you get testing. It is mandatory. 

North St. Louis Gets Its First COVID-19 Drive-Thru And Walk-Up Testing Site

By Mar 31, 2020
Affinia Healthcare's Biddle Street location services one of the largest homeless populations in the city. Now COVID-19 testing is available to those communities experiencing homelessness as well.
Kendra Holmes

North St. Louis’ first COVID-19 testing site opens Thursday in the Carr Square neighborhood. 

Affinia Healthcare's 1717 Biddle St. location will begin drive-thru and walk-up testing in its parking lot for individuals who are experiencing symptoms and need to be tested for the virus.

Kendra Holmes, the center’s chief operating officer, said having a COVID-19 testing site in north St. Louis is vital because African Americans in low-income areas often don’t have access to necessary health care. 