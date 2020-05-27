 COVID-19 Was In Missouri A Month Before The First Case Was Reported, According To Updated Data | St. Louis Public Radio

COVID-19 Was In Missouri A Month Before The First Case Was Reported, According To Updated Data

By Alex Smith 17 minutes ago
  • Julie Denesha
Originally published on May 27, 2020 3:11 pm

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the first positive test of COVID-19 in the state on March 7.

Nearly updated data, however, show that there may have been active cases more than a month earlier.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated on Saturday, now shows the first COVID-19 case on February 2 and 9 additional cases on subsequent days that month.

At a press conference on Tuesday, health department director Dr. Randall Williams explained that these are cases that were back-entered into the data based on when someone who tested positive for the virus said they first experienced symptoms.

He expressed skepticism about some of the cases, because testing did not start in significant numbers in Missouri until mid-March, and it’s unlikely that symptoms would’ve continued for weeks.

“I would argue that somebody who tested positive on March the 12th and says they were symptomatic for six weeks — that probably wasn’t COVID-19,” Williams said.

Williams said he did not know when the health department became aware of February cases.

When asked why the public was not informed earlier about these cases, he said the information likely wouldn’t have made a difference to public policy.

“I don’t know that that would significantly affect their decisions,” Williams said.

However, Williams acknowledged that there were likely undetected COVID-19 infections in Missouri before the first case, which was travel-related, was discovered in March.

“I think we’ve learned from Washington state that’s probably true,” Williams said. “I think all of us would understand there may have been a patient that came in from Germany or wherever who was mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic.”

Copyright 2020 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19
Randall Williams
Mike Parson
Top Stories

Related Content

People Caring For Loved Ones With Dementia See New Challenges In A Pandemic

By 3 hours ago
May 27, 2020 Gail Brown Delores Brown
Provided by Gail Brown

It’s not just parents of young children trying to balance caregiving with other responsibilities during this pandemic. People whose loved ones suffer from dementia are also finding themselves under increased stress. Adult day centers are closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Many therapists and other support staff no longer offer in-person visits. And people with Alzheimer’s or other cognitive impairments may not realize why masks are necessary, much less remember the explanation from hour to hour.

Gail Brown is the primary caregiver for her mother, Delores, who has Alzheimer’s. She knows those challenges well.   

During A Pandemic, Metro Theater Takes To The Internet, One Step At A Time

By 12 hours ago
Online streaming is not a simple solution for theater makers devoted to the community formed by people gathered for an event in the same place. Metro Theater Company is experimenting with ways to make it work. [5/27/20]
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

When coronavirus-related restrictions went into effect in St. Louis and St. Louis County in March, they took a sledgehammer to Metro Theater Company’s immediate plans. 

With school districts closed, the company called off its planned residencies in three school buildings. Company leaders pushed its May gala to next fall. Its usual fall tour of schools seemed imperilled. And coronavirus complications make it hard to sell tickets to an October show at the Grandel Theatre. 

Troupe members turned to the internet as a way to keep connecting with audiences. But they say their artform is based on building community among people gathered in the same space at the same time. 

Many aren’t sure if that sense of community will translate to a computer screen. But they’re giving it a shot. 