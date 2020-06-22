 Crime Victim Center Responds To Surge In Domestic Violence Cases | St. Louis Public Radio
Crime Victim Center Responds To Surge In Domestic Violence Cases

Nearly 90% of cases the Crime Victim Center assists with deal with domestic violence.
Credit Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

A St. Louis nonprofit organization that assists victims of domestic violence says it has seen a big increase in reports in recent months. Executive director Marti Kelly said she believes the increase is related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly runs the Crime Victim Center. Nearly 90% of the organization’s caseload has to do with domestic violence. 

“We get copies of the police reports and we can tell you that in April, there was a 225% increase in the county and a 25% increase in the city,” said Kelly on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air. “The police officers that we spoke to... believe it’s because people in the county aren’t essential workers as often. They’re staying home, and working with their spouse in a home, instead of going out and leaving every day for work.”

Kelly said there has been an escalation in the types of abuse they are seeing as well. She added that the organization’s attorneys, volunteers and counselors are doing the best that they can to keep up with the volume. 

For St. Louis resident Alexis — identified by first name only due to safety concerns — the Crime Victim Center’s legal help was exactly what she needed to get herself and her newborn son to safety when they were escaping abuse five years ago.

“You can go to a food shelter and get food, you can go to a women’s shelter — those are options out there for everybody,” said Alexis. “But the legal help… is what we needed.”

Crime Victim Center provides free counseling and legal assistance to crime victims. The organization’s staff and stable of volunteers help clients with everything from orders of protection to custody hearings.

Alexis said their services were invaluable.

“What I went through was hell, needless to say, and I didn’t know what we had ahead of us, for my son and I,” she said. “They did everything they could to help me, and now, four [to] five years later, I own a business, and I own my house, and I own my car. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”

Hear more about Alexis’ story and the impact of the Crime Victim Center in this episode of St. Louis on the Air:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) 

