Cut & Paste — UrbArts Taps The Transformative Power Of The Spoken Word

  • UrbArts founder MK Stallings and St. Louis Youth Poet Laureate Camryn Howe say the power of the spoken word is electric. [5/30/19]
    Jeremy D. Goodwin | St. Louis Public Radio

Camryn Howe discovered the power of poetry as a high school freshman, when a conversation in physics class led to an impromptu visit to her school’s slam poetry club. When she heard her classmates’ work, crackling with energy and performed aloud, she was hooked. Spoken-word poetry, she found, gave her a way to communicate things that felt too raw to express any other way — and she found the gumption to share her work onstage in front of strangers.

Howe, 18, is now St. Louis’s Youth Poet Laureate. She’ll be a part of Rustbelt Poetry Slam, an annual event now in its 20th year that will be hosted in St. Louis for the first time, at .ZACK on June 21 and 22. The organizer is UrbArts, the Old North-based nonprofit focused on youth outreach through the power of the word.

UrbArts founder MK Stallings says poetry works as a form of youth outreach because of the sheer power of communication.

“Not only are you a poet, you’re an effective communicator,” Stallings said. “[You can] maybe even bring distant communities closer to you because you’re able to communicate something cultural for those communities that may have felt out of the conversation. Then you are bringing people together in very meaningful ways, through poetry.”

In this episode of “Cut & Paste,” Howe and Stallings talk about what led each of them to the art form, and describe the electricity present when they take their words from the page to the stage.

Look for new Cut & Paste podcasts every few weeks on our website. You can also find all previous podcasts focusing on a diverse collection of visual and performing artists here.

The podcast is sponsored by JEMA Architects, Planners and Designers.

MK Stallings
Camryn Rowe
UrbArts
Cut & Paste

From perfection to patriarchy, young poets in St. Louis tackle big themes, keep the art alive

By Kelly Moffitt Apr 27, 2016
poetry
Rachel Knickerman | Flickr | http://bit.ly/24icZgD

April is National Poetry Month and before we flip the calendar page, St. Louis on the Air wants to celebrate two local organizations working to make sure that poetry continues on in the lives of young people.

Listen to the full interview and hear poetry from the young poets themselves:

UrbArts VerbQuake Poetry Slam

Urb Arts Races To Raise $72,000 In 72 Hours For New Arts Center

By Willis Ryder Arnold Dec 26, 2014
Urb Arts fundraising poster
Courtesy of Urb Arts

Urban Artist Alliance for Child Development known as Urb Arts, a community arts organization, hopes to raise $72,000 in 72 hours. Founder MK Stallings said the money will fund the organization's purchase of a building in north St. Louis to remake as a new arts center.

“A professional performing arts center for community artists would elevate, I would say, the game for a lot of community artists in St. Louis,” said Stallings, the administrative and creative force behind Urb Arts.

Cut & Paste: Justin Phillip Reed's poetry is haunted by St. Louis history

By Dec 3, 2018
Poet Justin Phillip Reed relocated to St. Louis to earn his MFA at Washington University, and the city's history hovers over his first book, which won the National Book Award.
Nicholas A. C. Nichols

Justin Phillip Reed’s writing career has gotten off to an extraordinary start. Following a chapbook in 2016, this year he published his first collection of poetry (“Indecency,” Coffee House Press) — and it won the National Book Award for poetry. “Indecency” is, in large part, a product of the 29-year old’s time in St. Louis.

The South Carolina native relocated here to earn his MFA at Washington University, which he completed in 2015. His work foregrounds his identity as a queer black man in America, and examines the complex social calculus he’s navigated as he earns literary accolades and is celebrated by traditionally white institutions.

St. Louis-based writer Jacqui Germain on her poetry and the changing narrative of resistance

By Kelly Moffitt Aug 10, 2016
St. Louis-based writer Jacqui Germain shared her poetry on "St. Louis on the Air."
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

“I think of St. Louis as a place in which people are right next to each other and trying not to see each other at the same time,” said writer and poet Jacqui Germain, who has made her home here since moving from Ohio in 2008 to attend Washington University.  Germain has stayed in the area and her changing relationship with St. Louis is an integral part of her work, as is her activism.