Cyclist Liz Heller Talks Passion For Sport, Aftermath Of Breaking 2 World Records

In April, St. Louis lawyer Elizabeth “Liz” Heller took a break from the office and spent some time racing on a velodrome – an arena for track cycling – in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

The partner at Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli law firm also competes in national and international cycling competitions. At the International Cyclists Union competition last month, she broke two world records: one in the women's over-50 category in the one-hour ride and the other in the individual two-kilometer pursuit. But she’s not stopping there. She hopes to return to the competition in Manchester, United Kingdom, this October and beat her own records.

Heller talked with guest host Sharon Stevens about her passion for cycling and recent accomplishments on Monday’s St. Louis on the Air.

Listen to the full discussion:

