With Deadline Looming, Planned Parenthood Goes To Court To Keep Abortion Clinic Open

  • M'Evie Mead, director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Missouri, addresses reporters outside the St. Louis Circuit Courthouse on May 30, 2019.
    M'Evie Mead, director of Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri, addresses reporters outside the St. Louis Circuit courthouse on Thursday.
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Lawyers for Planned Parenthood on Thursday told a St. Louis Circuit Court judge that Missouri health officials have delayed renewing a license to the state’s sole abortion provider by continually asking for additional information.

In a hearing, Planned Parenthood’s lawyers asked Judge Michael Stelzer to issue a temporary restraining order barring the state Department of Health and Senior Services from denying its St. Louis clinic a renewed license. That license expires at midnight Friday.

Judge Michael Stelzer did not make a decision on Thursday, but could do so by late Friday. If the judge does not do so, Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region — Missouri’s only licensed abortion provider — would close.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Planned Parenthood claims that the state is attempting to shut down the clinic by “unlawfully” tying the routine renewal of its license to the completion of the department’s investigation into a patient complaint that the Department of Health and Human Services has not disclosed to Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood is asking the judge to declare that the state’s licensing investigation is “arbitrary and capricious” or that the state cannot interfere with a person’s right to an abortion.

Planned Parenthood attorney Jamie Boyer criticized the state’s “open-ended” investigation and said the organization had complied with the department’s orders to correct problems it had found with the clinic.

John Sauer, an attorney for Gov. Mike Parson and the state Department of Health and Senior Services, told Stelzer the interviews were necessary to determine if the facility was fit to receive its license renewal. It’s not unusual to seek interviews with people who worked in a healthcare facility as part of a license investigation, he said.

During the hearing, the organization’s lawyers used the example of the comic strip character Charlie Brown preparing to kick a football only to have it pulled away.

“If only this were a comic and not a safe medical procedure that would be outlawed by this type of behavior, where the state changes the rules left and right,” said M’Evie Mead, director of Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri.

Planned Parenthood officials say the state wanted to interview several physicians and a nurse who worked at the clinic before it issued a new license, an order the organization said it couldn't enforce because most are independent providers and not employees.

Planned Parenthood Asks Court To Keep Missouri From Closing Abortion Clinic

By & 20 hours ago
Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region is the last provider of abortion services in Missouri. It could lose its license this week.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Lawyers for Planned Parenthood will ask a St. Louis Circuit Court judge to block Missouri health officials from using an investigation into a patient’s complaint to close the state’s only licensed abortion provider.

Planned Parenthood went to court Wednesday to prevent the state Department of Health and Senior Services from denying a renewed license to Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region. But Judge Michael Stelzer rescheduled the hearing for Thursday, a day before the clinic’s license expires.

In their request for a restraining order, the organization’s lawyers also asked Stelzer to bar state health officials from interviewing seven doctors at the St. Louis clinic.

In Anger And Sorrow, House OKs Abortion Bill

By Dana Vollmer 23 hours ago

After a long and unusually emotional debate in the Illinois House Tuesday, lawmakers approved legislation aimed at keeping abortion legal in Illinois, regardless of what happens in other states or Washington, D.C.

What Closing Missouri's Last Abortion Clinic Will Mean For Neighboring States

By Lauren Weber | Kaiser Health News May 28, 2019
Planned Parenthood supporters marched silently past the organization's Central West End clinic as anti-abortion activists prayed during a 2017 demonstration.
File photo | Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

As the last abortion clinic in Missouri warned that it will have to stop providing the procedure as soon as Friday, abortion providers in surrounding states said they are anticipating an uptick of even more Missouri patients.

At Hope Clinic in Granite City, Illinois, just 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis, Deputy Director Alison Dreith said Tuesday her clinic was preparing for more patients as news about Missouri spread.

“We’re really scrambling today about the need for increased staff and how fast can we hire and train,” Dreith said.