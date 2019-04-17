Delving Into Life, Legacy of Louis Armstrong With Author Ricky Riccardi

Obsessed with the legacy of musician Louis Armstrong and care to learn more about him? Tonight, the curator of the Louis Armstrong House in Queens, New York, Ricky Riccardi, will be in town for an event at Jazz St. Louis to delve into two of Armstrong’s best-known ensembles: the Hot Five and Hot Seven.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Riccardi – who is also the author of “What a Wonderful World: The Magic of Louis Armstrong’s Later Years” – sat down with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy D. Goodwin to discuss the importance and impact of Armstrong’s early career.

Listen to the full discussion:

Related Event

What: Whitaker Jazz Speaks: Louis Armstrong’s Hot 5 and Hot 7 ft. Ricky Riccardi

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019

Where: Ferring Jazz Bistro at Jazz St. Louis (3536 Washington Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103)

