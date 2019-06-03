Delving Into Nuances Of Phish With Musicologist Jake Cohen

Phish, the Vermont-spawned jamband will open its summer tour with two shows at Chaifetz Arena this month. For a band that’s one of the country’s top touring acts, Phish remains strangely misunderstood.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jeremy D. Goodwin explored the popularity and nuances of Phish with musicologist Jake Cohen, who just last month presented at the first-ever Phish Studies Conference at Oregon State University. He’s also attended about 180 of their shows.

Listen to the full discussion about how Phish goes about their musical style:

Related Event

What: Phish Summer Tour Concert in St. Louis

When: 7:30 p.m., June 11 and 12, 2019

Where: Chaifetz Arena (1 S Compton Ave, St Louis, MO, 63103)

