Departures Of Several St. Louis-Area Campus Leaders Come Amid Ongoing Challenges In Higher Ed

A handful of leaders at St. Louis-area universities are each departing key roles this year. The most recent news of such shifts came last week as both Harris-Stowe State University President Dwaun Warmack and Washington University Provost Holden Thorp announced they are leaving their posts.

In addition, Wash U Chancellor Mark Wrighton and University of Missouri-St. Louis Chancellor Tom George are retiring, while Lindenwood University President Michael Shonrock was let go earlier this year and McKendree University President James Dennis plans to retire after the 2019-2020 academic year.

Joining St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl on St. Louis on the Air to help make sense of this trend and others within higher education were three guests who have been watching it all closely.

Stephen Hansen is an emeritus professor, dean and former interim chancellor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; Christopher Maples is winding down a two-year term as interim chancellor at Missouri University of Science & Technology; and Sarah Brown is a senior reporter with the Chronicle of Higher Education.

