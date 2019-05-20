Digging Into How Farmers Cultivate Mushrooms For Local Restaurants

Ever think about where local restaurants get their mushrooms to serve with their delicious meals? Probably not. But this month’s Sound Bites segment with Sauce Magazine features Nicola Macpherson of Ozark Forest Mushrooms.

She’s an immigrant from the UK who runs a mushroom farm and supplies many of the restaurants in the St. Louis area with mushrooms. On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Macpherson and Sauce's managing editor Catherine Klene joined guest host Sharon Stevens to expand on how people get their start in mushroom farming and what all goes into it.

Listen to the full discussion:

