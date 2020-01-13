 Documentary About Former Rep. Bruce Franks, 'St. Louis Superman' Gets Oscar Nomination | St. Louis Public Radio

Documentary About Former Rep. Bruce Franks, 'St. Louis Superman' Gets Oscar Nomination

By 1 hour ago
  • Bruce Franks Jr. poses with a cape given to him by a supporter.
    Bruce Franks Jr. poses with a cape given to him by a supporter after he won his election to the Missouri House in 2016.
    File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A year ago, Bruce Franks said he was talking with some of his closest colleagues in the Missouri House about his depression and anxiety — a period of time he described as “his lowest point.” 

On Monday, Franks received word that a documentary about his pathway and tenure in the Missouri House was nominated for an Academy Award. He said he’s feeling “poetic justice” about the honor.

“When I was watching and they announced our names, I jumped across the room,” Franks said. “I was yelling. I was happy. I was screaming. I was so excited. I was pumped. And then I just started crying. Because I remember where I was at a year ago and I remember in my head it was better off for me not to be on this earth. And a year later, we are nominated for an Oscar. I’m healthy. I’m doing well. Life is good.”

The Academy of Arts And Sciences announced Monday that St. Louis Superman was nominated for a Best Documentary Short Subject Oscar. The 25-minute film that’s directed by Sami Khan and Smriti Mundhra chronicles Franks’ journey from being a protester in Ferguson to a member of the Missouri House.

Franks said he hopes the Oscar nomination sends a message of hope to St. Louis residents who have struggled.

“When you see hope and you see hope that looks like you, that comes from where you come from, that resonates with you, that feels like you — that hope is what’s going to be inspirational,” Franks said. “We tell young people all the time that come from my community that it’s a big world and you can do it — but we don’t actually show them. And I think this is a way of showing them that there is hope.”

When asked if he plans to attend the Academy Awards ceremony, Franks replied: “Oh, hell yeah.” 

“I don’t feel like it’s me there. I feel like the whole of St. Louis is there,” Franks said. “I feel like everybody who’s ever supported me. Everybody who shut down a highway. Got pepper sprayed. Tear gassed. Everybody who stood out in the rain to vote for me. Everybody who donated to the campaign, because they felt that this was it. Anybody who ever stood for anything — and not just anything in St. Louis — with us being the building, we will all be there.”

Franks was first elected as a state representative for parts of St. Louis in 2016, unseating incumbent state Rep. Penny Hubbard in a closely-watched election. He was re-elected to his seat in 2018, but chose to resign last year to tend to his mental health.

He said that he’s felt “amazing” since announcing that he was stepping aside from electoral politics.

“I haven’t felt like this in a long time, if ever. I feel like mentally and physically, I’m at 100 percent most days,” Franks said. “And even when I have those times where that anxiety may kick in, it’s only for a small second. Being able to have different breathing and different coping mechanisms that helps me out a lot. Therapy helped me out a lot initially. And then it got to the point where I kind of could figure it out myself. But that’s still on deck if I need it.” 

The Academy Awards takes place on Feb. 9 in Los Angeles.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Bruce Franks
Top Stories
St. Louis Superman
Academy Awards
Missouri House of Representatives

Related Content

Listen: Bruce Franks Reflects On Time In The Political Spotlight As He Prepares To Leave Office

By & Jul 30, 2019
State Rep. Bruce Franks answers reporter questions outside City Hall on Sept. 29, 2017.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 4:20 p.m., July 30, with audio of "St. Louis on the Air" host Sarah Fenske’s full interview with State Rep. Bruce Franks Jr.State Rep. Bruce Franks is planning to leave office at the end of the month, capping off an unlikely political tenure that placed the Ferguson activist and rapper firmly into the political spotlight.

Once he departs from the General Assembly, Franks will also leave Missouri. He said it’s a necessary move to deal with anxiety and depression exacerbated by a string of tragedies surrounding his friends and family.

After Years Of Slow Progress, Post-Ferguson Political Agenda Picks Up Steam In St. Louis County

By Aug 1, 2019
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said he needs a lot more money to run his office properly.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Many people around the country saw Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson as the catalyst behind a new civil rights movement.

But, even with the Ferguson protest movement going from the streets to the halls of government, political change in the St. Louis region was slow, as activist-preferred candidates lost elections and some policy demands went unmet.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell has a message for people who believe little has been accomplished or gained here in five years.

“I would say with all due respect, me sitting in this office now would be evidence of change,” Bell said. “And in my opinion obviously positive change.”

Rasheen Aldridge Captures Democratic Nomination For 78th District House Seat

By Aug 15, 2019
Democratic committeeman Rasheen Aldridge, center, won the Democratic nomination on Thursday, August 15, 2019, for the 78th District House seat.
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Democratic Committeeman Rasheen Aldridge will likely succeed Bruce Franks in the Missouri House next year.

Democratic committee members who represent the 78th House District selected Aldridge as their nominee for a Nov. 5 special election. He edged out fellow committeeman Marty Murray to fill out the rest of Franks' term for the eastern St. Louis-based seat.

Politically Speaking: State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge On The 2020 Legislative Session

By & Jan 10, 2020
Rep. Rasheen Aldridge takes his seat after being sworn in to the Missouri House of Representatives on the first day of the legislative session. (Jan. 8, 2020)
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

We talked to state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, who was sworn into office this week. 

Aldridge represents the 78th District in St. Louis, which includes Hyde Park, Old North St. Louis, Carr Square, downtown, Soulard, Benton Park and LaSalle.

Ferguson Democrat Heads Missouri House Committee On Urban Issues

By Jan 12, 2020
Raychel Proudie
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Pubic Radio

Rep. Raychel Proudie, of Ferguson, will be the only Democrat in the Missouri House of Representatives to head a committee in the 2020 session.

Proudie, who took office last year, is the chair of the Special House Committee on Urban Issues. She took over the job after Rep. Bruce Franks, D-St. Louis, resigned last year to address his mental health.

“Right off the bat, one of my priorities is to make sure the committee is taken seriously,” Proudie said.