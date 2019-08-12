 Doe Run Mining Co’s Property Tax Fight Spreads Through Ozarks | St. Louis Public Radio

Doe Run Mining Co’s Property Tax Fight Spreads Through Ozarks

By 55 seconds ago
  • The Doe Run Company operates several lead mines in the Ozarks, including the West Fork Mine in Reynolds County. A dispute over the value of Doe Run's mines resulted in a large drop in property tax revenue for area schools.
    The Doe Run Company operates several lead mines in the Ozarks, including the West Fork Mine in Reynolds County. A dispute over the value of Doe Run's mines resulted in a large drop in property tax revenue for area schools.
    Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

In a single phone call on an afternoon in June, Superintendent Kent Sherrow learned that his Iron County C-4 School District would lose nearly a quarter of its budget. Doe Run Mining Company had contested its property tax assessment, lopping off more than $1 million from the Ozark school district’s revenue.

“It’s not the same district it was a year ago,” Sherrow said. “Right now, our whole district is in a situation where we’ve got to catch our breath and get our feet back under us.”

School will feel different when students return to class Thursday. Sherrow eliminated 15 staff positions through not filling vacancies and layoffs. Activities including baseball, cheerleading and golf have been cut. He’s considering mothballing some of the district’s facilities. Its budget had been about $4.7 million.

“This budget is never going to be what it used to be, so we’re going to get used to living like this,” said Sherrow, who is beginning his second year atop the district.

Last fall, a multi-year property tax dispute between the assessor in Reynolds County — southwest of Iron County — and Doe Run came to an end in a win for the mining company. Doe Run now pays less than the assessor had initially billed, but more importantly, the Missouri State Tax Commission decreed the way counties were assessing the mines’ value was flawed.

Doe Run affirms it’s committed to “paying at least our fair share of taxes” and that it is important the Reynolds County case established a method for assessing its mines’ property values.

“Their findings essentially confirmed we had been overpaying our real property taxes. When we overpay for something over a period [of] time, this impacts our ability to compete and to reinvest in our business,” Gary Mard, Doe Run’s chief financial officer, said in a statement.

The precedent set by the Reynolds County case, however, allowed Doe Run to challenge its value in neighboring Iron County. 

While the Reynolds County dispute played out in front of the tax commission and later Missouri judges, the Bunker School District forewent nearly $7 million, cutting about $1 million in annual spending.

That new reality now confronts Iron County schools, which educates about 400 students from Iron, Crawford and Dent counties in a part of the state where most of the map is colored green by national forest land.

Doe Run says it’s invested in its community and has donated $571,000 to area school districts and for college scholarships over the past three years.

“We also have a responsibility to operate our company in a way that ensures our business stability, so that we can continue to be a source of jobs, taxes, donations and other economic impacts into the future,” Mard, the Doe Run executive, said.

Lead mining is one of the largest businesses in the area and, along with timber, a major source of employment. Doe Run pays nearly $5 million in annual property taxes. There are three mines at least partially in Iron County, as well as a recycling facility and mill. Nearly 150 people living in Iron County work for Doe Run.

Iron County officials are negotiating with Doe Run over the property tax bill, which could ease the financial pain on the schools. A county official declined to comment on the talks.

Superintendent Sherrow is resolute the district will come out stronger, “but for today,” he said, “we believe that we have to get used to this new school size, the new realities that we have.”

Follow Ryan on Twitter: @rpatrickdelaney

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Doe Run
Iron County C-4 School District
Education
Rural Schools
Iron County
Property Taxes
school funding
Top Stories

Related Content

Ozarks-area school district struggles as Doe Run fights its property tax bill

By Jul 3, 2018
The Bunker School District has cut its budget to educate about 240 kids in Reynolds County to $2.6 million from $3.6 million because of a lengthy property tax dispute between the Doe Run mining company and county assessor.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

A school district in the northeastern Missouri Ozarks that’s relied on property taxes from nearby lead mining for years is struggling to make do with significantly less funding. And it’s starting to show.

The classroom walls and hallways of the Bunker School District could all use a new coat of paint, yet Bunker only has enough money to paint five rooms over the summer break.