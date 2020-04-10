 'Don Draper' Model Of Ideal Worker Holds Women Back, Says Michelle P. King | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

'Don Draper' Model Of Ideal Worker Holds Women Back, Says Michelle P. King

By 42 minutes ago

Michelle P. King says the American workplace was designed for men. And, in many respects, it remains the model for corporations throughout the world. 

King is the director of inclusion at Netflix and the author of “The Fix: Overcome the Invisible Barriers That Are Holding Women Back at Work,” which explores how gender equality plays out at work.

“The actual blueprint of organizations when it comes down to our policies, practices and our personal beliefs around how organizations should work are really set up with an ideal worker in mind,” King explained to St. Louis on the Air host Sarah Fenske. “I call that, in my book, Don Draper. Anyone who has watched ‘Mad Men’ will be familiar with the 1950s white, middle-class, heterosexual, able-bodied male.”

Michelle P. King is the author of 'The Fix: Overcome the Invisible Barriers That Are Holding Women Back at Work.'
Credit Michelle P. King

King explained the Don Draper ideal — portrayed in the television series by St. Louis native Jon Hamm — holds women back.

“It’s an impossible standard for women to live up to. And the reason for that is Don Draper sets the standard for what ‘good’ looks like in corporations,” King said. “To be seen as competent, you have to engage in dominant, assertive, aggressive, competitive and even exclusionary behaviors to get ahead. 

“The problem is for women, when they do that, they defy the standards that society holds for what ‘good’ looks like for women, which is being meek, mild, unassuming and empathetic. … We need workplaces that give women the freedom to engage in a wide range of behaviors.”

Motherhood and parental leave, King said, are often afterthoughts.

During the conversation, King also discussed the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on women and the kinds of leadership styles needed now, the effects on men of the Don Draper model and more.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex HeuerEmily WoodburyEvie HemphillLara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr, and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Michelle P. King
Netflix
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

The Real Madam C.J. Walker And Annie Malone Were More Than Netflix Rivals

By Mar 31, 2020
"Self Made" Courtesy of Netflix
Amanda Matlovich | Netflix

Sarah Breedlove’s life was the stuff of binge-worthy TV. Born on a cotton plantation to newly freed slaves in 1867, she toiled as a washerwoman in early 20th-century St. Louis before founding a business empire. After selling products for St. Louis hair-care magnate Annie Malone, she launched a line of her own under her married name, Madam C.J. Walker — and became the richest African American woman in the country. At the time of her death, in 1919, Walker had amassed a fortune of over $7 million in today’s money.

A little over a century later, Madam C.J. Walker’s remarkable life has gotten the Hollywood treatment. The Netflix series “Self Made” tells the story of Walker’s rise and what it portrays as a toxic relationship with Malone, fictionalized as “Addie Monroe.”   