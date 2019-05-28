 Downtown’s Citygarden Adds New Sculptures To Celebrate 10th Anniversary | St. Louis Public Radio

Downtown’s Citygarden Adds New Sculptures To Celebrate 10th Anniversary

By 15 minutes ago

Love Vs Money is installed on the the roof of Kaldi's in Citygarden.
Credit Provided | Kevin A. Roberts

A downtown St. Louis sculpture park is marking its 10th anniversary with three new installations.

The Gateway Foundation, a nonprofit promoting art and design, opened Citygarden in July 2009 with 25 sculptures. The new additions include a giant zipper revealing the earth and a whimsical figure uplifted by a heart balloon but weighed down by money. Both are already in place. On June 6, the park will install the final celebratory sculpture, a smiling face inspired by the moon.

The art, along with the park’s bounty of trees, plants and water features including a fountain and play area, make Citygarden a popular spot, Gateway spokesperson Paul Wagman said.

“You don’t know, when you’re creating something like this, how it will be received,” Wagman said. “But it’s been a huge success.”

‘Appeals To Everyone’

Unzip the Earth is a temporary sculpture to remain at Citygarden through this fall.
Credit Provided | Kevin A. Roberts

Gateway doesn’t officially count the number of Citygarden visitors. But the free attraction, located between Chestnut and Market and 8th and 10th Streets, is often filled with people, especially during the warmer months.

“You see children, you see elderly people, you see couples, office workers,” Wagman said. “It really appeals to everyone.”   

Many of the pieces, a mix of abstract and figurative works, share a playful quality. They represent an esteemed collection of renowned artists including Keith Haring, Fernand Leger, Jim Dine and Niki de Saint Phalle.

Moonrise. East. May. will be installed as a temporary sculpture at Citygarden on June 6.
Credit Provided | Citygarden

“There's a substantial sampling of great works by the world's greatest living contemporary sculptors and some by sculptors who are no longer with us,” Wagman said.

The park cost $30 million to develop. The original agreement allows it to exist on city’s land for 15 years.

“There is every thought at this point of continuing it beyond the five years, renewing it and going forward,” Wagman said.

Citygarden will hold an official anniversary party on July 1.

Citygarden won the national Amanda Burden Urban Open Space Award in 2011.
Credit Provided | Kevin A. Roberts

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Citygarden
Sculpture
Visual Art
Gateway Mall
Downtown STL
Paul Wagman

Related Content

Citygarden wins major landscape architecture award

By The Associated Press & St. Louis Public Radio Sep 29, 2011
(via Flickr/DoNotLick)

A revitalized area of downtown St. Louis has been named one of the top designed public spaces in the world.

The American Society of Landscape Architects on Wednesday announced that St. Louis' Citygarden was among 37 winners from nearly 600 entries. Citygarden earned an Honor Award in General Design.

Citygarden was designed by Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects. It includes a three-acre sculpture park, greenery, even a water area where children play in warm weather.

Laumeier expansion complete after decade of planning

By Willis Ryder Arnold Jul 1, 2015
Laumeier's new Adam Aronson Fine Arts Center

This week marks the end of construction on Laumeier Sculpture Park’s fine arts center. According to park Executive Director Marilu Knode, the entire building was designed to bridge the gap between future indoor exhibits and its already established outdoor collection.

“You know we’re an outdoor park, we don’t need a fancy building we need something that’s like a barn!” she said.