Downtown St. Louis Again The Site Of Protests Against Police Violence

Protesters angered by the killing of a black man by Minneapolis police took to the streets of downtown St. Louis again Monday.

The protest remained nonviolent until well after dark, when police fired tear gas at protesters near their headquarters. A 7-Eleven at 17th and Pine streets was looted and set on fire.

A crowd of thousands gathered around 3:30 p.m., first in front of the jail across from City Hall, where they demanded that Mayor Lyda Krewson close a second jail, the Medium Security Institution in north St. Louis. The crowd then marched to the grounds of the Arch, kneeling in the shadow of the courthouse where Dred Scott sued for his freedom, a case he ultimately lost.

While at the Arch grounds, organizers included a number of interactive activities to engage protesters. One asked participants to step forward if a statement applied to them, such as having personally experienced violence by police. Protesters also wrote their grievances on Post-it notes and stuck them on the Arch.

Police monitored the march from a distance and directed traffic at intersections.

A smaller group of protesters that still numbered in the hundreds left the Arch grounds and walked onto Highway 40 to continue the protest around 6 p.m. Police allowed them to walk on the highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is assisting local police, said they were not aware of any arrests. St. Louis police did not immediately respond to an email asking if anyone had been arrested.

Protests continued at police department headquarters and elsewhere in downtown well into the night. St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Robert Patrick tweeted around 8:45 p.m. that police had declared an illegal assembly and told protesters that they would be subject to “chemical munitions” if they did not leave. A federal judge ruled in 2015 that warnings were required for chemical agents such as tear gas, following protests during the first anniversary of the death of Michael Brown.

Video streams from protesters seemed to indicate that tear gas or another substance was in fact used.

In O’Fallon, Missouri, on Monday night, a crowd estimated at over a thousand marched peacefully along Bryan Road to the city’s justice center, where they gathered for speakers. O’Fallon Police Chief Tim Clothier marched with the protesters. In a video posted on Twitter by St. Louis Post-Dispatch photographer David Carson, Clothier said he was participating “to show we support their cause.”

Protesters also marched and rallied near the Capitol in Jefferson City on Monday night. A crowd estimated at 2,000 gathered peacefully, including a moment when National Guard members knelt with protesters. Two Guard members flashed signs of “I love you” to the crowd.

David Kovaluk and Jaclyn Driscoll contributed reporting for this story.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org