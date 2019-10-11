Downtown St. Louis Businesses Are Ready For Cardinals Boost

With Wednesday night’s win, the St. Louis Cardinals advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2014.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske talked with Missy Kelley, the CEO of Downtown St. Louis, Inc., about the economic boost the Cardinals’ success is providing to the St. Louis metro. They also talked about Ballpark Village’s new high-end housing options, and Kelley shared her top picks for businesses that have opened downtown in recent years.

