Downward Curve: St. Louis Area Now Seeing Fewer New Coronavirus Cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in the St. Louis metro area is decreasing.

Although the overall number of positive cases continues to rise, fewer people on average are getting that diagnosis today than a week ago, according to an analysis of county-level data.

That deceleration of new cases comes ahead of this weekend, when the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force predicts area hospitals will see peak numbers of COVID-19 patients. Experts said the peak is not expected to overwhelm the region’s supply of hospital beds, ICU beds or ventilators. The average length of the illness is about 14 days.

Dr. Alex Garza, who leads the task force, has warned that if stay-at-home orders and other social distancing restrictions are relaxed too soon, the region’s hospitals may see a second spike of patients needing hospital care. 

As of Monday evening, more than 4,600 people, or about 165 per 100,000 people, in the St. Louis metro had tested positive for the virus. (The bi-state metro area is comprised of the city of St. Louis and St. Louis, St. Charles, Franklin, Jefferson and Lincoln counties in Missouri; and St. Clair, Monroe, Madison, Clinton and Jersey counties in Illinois.)

The rate of new cases has also leveled off statewide in Missouri and Illinois. 

Illinois’ ratio of about 250 cases per 100,000 residents is roughly two and a half times greater than the nearly 95 per 100,000 people in Missouri who have tested positive. Both states are testing for the virus at a rate of about 1 test per 100 residents, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project.

Brent Jones contributed to this report. 

After steep increases at the end of March, new cases of people testing positive for the coronavirus have leveled off, if not declined in Missouri, Illinois and the St. Louis metro area.
Credit Brent Jones | St. Louis Public Radio

Social Distancing Is Working, But St. Louis Health Officials Warn Against Letting Up

By Apr 20, 2020
health officials are expecting the peak on/around April 25. But another, potentially worse, peak could come if businesses/etc try to go back to normal before wide-spread testing becomes available.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

About a month ago, Dr. Keith Woeltje’s initial projections plotting the curve of COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis region looked bleak.

“For a couple of days there, it actually looked like we had a steeper curve than New York City. Then things started to flatten out a bit,” said Woeltje, vice president and chief medical information officer at BJC HealthCare.

St. Louis-area hospitals are expected to take on the peak of COVID-19 patients late this week, around Saturday. Updated models from mid-April, which use local data from previous weeks, show that in the most likely scenario, about 700 people will need to be hospitalized at that time. Nearly 180 of those patients will likely be in intensive care units, and around 125 will need ventilators. In a worst-case scenario, those numbers double.

Wash U To Furlough About 1,300 Employees, Many At Medical Campus, Amid Pandemic

By & 17 hours ago
Two students walk down the long stairwell in front of Brookings Administration Building at Washington University in St. Louis in March. The university plans to furlough up to 1,300 employees by next week. (photo taken March 19, 2020)
File photo | Bill Greenblatt | UPI

Updated at 5:45 p.m. with comments from the chief health care officer of the Association of American Medical Colleges

Washington University’s health care system is planning large-scale furloughs to deal with financial losses, even as parts of it scramble to handle a rush of COVID-19 patients.

Furloughed employees will be off work without pay but will still receive university benefits such as health insurance. 

Furloughs could affect up to 1,300 university employees and last up to 90 days, Chancellor Andrew Martin said Monday.

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 2 minutes ago
Four residents and two workers at a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

11:20 a.m., Tuesday, April 21

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has created a special committee to help the city deal with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The resolution adopted Tuesday says the committee is meant to give the board a “centralized setting” to discuss the impact of the virus on the city’s economy. The committee is authorized to meet through the end of the 2020-2021 session in April of next year.